ESMO guideline on VTE prevention, treatment now available
MedwireNews: ESMO has issued a Clinical Practice Guideline for the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in people with cancer. The topics covered include diagnosis, primary prevention in the surgical and nonsurgical settings and treatment in the acute, long-term and extended phases, as well as the prevention and management of catheter-related VTE. The guideline also provides recommendations for the management of VTE in special populations, such as people with renal impairment, obesity or thrombocytopenia.
