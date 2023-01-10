Lewes, Del. – Canal restoration efforts hitting another delay in Lewes. Construction was expected to be complete this month. Previously a bridge that was there for 100 years has been removed. The project aims to restore the canal to what it originally looked like and rebuild the embankment, and canal to allow for a much wider passageway. DelDOT tells 47 ABC last spring the project was halted due to a fisheries restriction between March and the fall, which means soil from the site can only be moved in the winter, making for much harder work in the colder temperatures.

