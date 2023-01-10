Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Related
WGMD Radio
New Traffic Signal to be Activated This Weekend in Berlin, Maryland
By Tuesday, January 17th, a new traffic signal will be operating at the Route 113 and Maryland 818 (Main Street) intersection in Berlin. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will activate the new signal this Saturday, the 14th. In order to give drivers a chance to get used to it, the signal will be in flash-only mode for 72 hours.
The Dispatch
Snow Hill Council Votes To Sell Riverboat
SNOW HILL – Officials agreed this week to start the process of disposing of the beleaguered Black-Eyed Susan. The Snow Hill Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to authorize town staff to move forward with getting rid of the Black-Eyed Susan, the riverboat the town purchased in 2020. “We...
WBOC
DNREC Addresses Water and Sewage Problems in Pine Haven Community
The owner of a campground community in Sussex County has been issued a violation from the Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control for improper wastewater discharge. DNREC says after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln.
oceancity.com
Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel Lease in West Ocean City for the Alyosha, a 50′ Sailboat
Buried in an innocuous looking agenda item, “Chief Administrative Officer: Administrative Matters,” on the Worcester County Commissioners Meeting Agenda for January 10, 2023 was Item #7: “Updates on the Ice Rink and Alyosha Agreement.” Little did anybody know, including the Lessee, Thrive Engineering, owner and operator of the Alyosha, that the majority of the members of the Worcester County Commissioners would soon vote to cancel their commitment to a 5 year lease of the slip in West Ocean City, a 5-year contractual agreement in place through 2024.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
WBOC
A New Age of Internet For People in Three Worcester County Communities
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The county received a little over $3 million in state funding, a portion of which will go towards high-speed internet. The focus will be installing fiber for businesses in Snow Hill, Berlin, and Pocomoke City. Weston Young, Chief Administrative Officer for Worcester County, said $800,000 from...
WMDT.com
Lewes canal hit with another delay
Lewes, Del. – Canal restoration efforts hitting another delay in Lewes. Construction was expected to be complete this month. Previously a bridge that was there for 100 years has been removed. The project aims to restore the canal to what it originally looked like and rebuild the embankment, and canal to allow for a much wider passageway. DelDOT tells 47 ABC last spring the project was halted due to a fisheries restriction between March and the fall, which means soil from the site can only be moved in the winter, making for much harder work in the colder temperatures.
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
WBOC
Campground Owner Issued Violation for Wastewater Issues
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The owner of a campground community in Sussex County has been issued a violation from the Delaware Department of Resources and Environmental Control for improper wastewater discharge. DNREC says after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln,...
3 firefighters hospitalized after multi-alarm fire in Delaware
PIKE CREEK, Del. (CBS) -- Three New Castle County firefighters are recovering in the hospital after they suffered multiple injuries battling a townhome fire. The fire happened just before 12 p.m. off the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.The three firefighters are expected to be OK.Neighbors helped evacuate people from their homes and tell CBS Philadelphia that they have never seen a fire that intense before.Cellphone shot by neighbor Norman Custis Sr. showed flames shooting out of a New Castle County townhome."It was so engulfed in flames," Custis said. "I never seen nothing like that up close"Firefighters from...
WBOC
Patriot Aluminum Brings New Jobs to Caroline County
DENTON, Md.-A creative partnership between Caroline County Economic Development and Donovan Marine has helped bring an American-Veteran owned company to Caroline County. Patriot Aluminum will now occupy a suite in the Bartley Building located on Engerman Avenue in the Denton Industrial Park. Donovan Marine acquired the building in 2018. Patriot...
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Cape Gazette
DNREC fines Pine Haven community owner
After a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within the Pine Haven community near Lincoln, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a notice of violation for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Md.
wilmtoday.com
The City’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan Continues with Another Home Renovation in East Side Wilmington
On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined Rich Przywara, CEO of Woodlawn Trustees, to cut a ribbon at 718 East 11th Street to celebrate the progress the renovation plan has made. The renovation is part of the City’s historic Neighborhood Revitalization Plan announced earlier this year. The newly rehabbed property is the agency’s tenth completed affordable housing project, bringing the Woodlawn Trustees halfway to its commitment to renovate 20 vacant homes for eligible individuals and families.
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
WBOC
Milford Continues to Deal with Homeless Displacement
MILFORD, Del.- City leaders and homeless advocates are struggling to come up with a plan to deal with the displacement of nearly 50 homeless individuals. Dozens of homeless people have lived in a so called "tent city" in Milford for the past four years. The property is located near East Masten Circle.
Four Subjects Arrested on Various Charges Following Suspicious Vehicle Investigation
The Delaware State Police have arrested four people on various criminal charges following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Harbeson early yesterday morning. On January 11, 2023, at approximately […] The post Four Subjects Arrested on Various Charges Following Suspicious Vehicle Investigation appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Community Block Grant program needs applicants
In December 2022, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development informed Milford City Council that her organization was seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Block Grant program. This program could award more than $2 million in funding to Kent and Sussex County for housing rehabilitation projects for low-income families. These projects range from sewer and water hookups, handicap ramps, ... Read More
City continues to grapple with homeless displacement
Just before the Christmas holiday, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and the City of Milford learned that property on East Masten Circle was sold to a developer who planned to clear the land in early January. The land was the location of Tent City, a small homeless encampment with approximately 40 people living in tents on the property. Through the ... Read More
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council Denies Revision to Land Use Map
The Sussex County Council paid tribute to the Laurel High School Football team which won the DIAA Class 1-A championships last fall. They beat St Elizabeth in the championship game 28 to 13. In Old Business the Council denied a revision to the Land Use map with a 3 to...
Comments / 3