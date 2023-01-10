Read full article on original website
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Stocks rise as traders make last moves before inflation report
Stocks rose Wednesday, adding to gains for major indexes ahead of a highly anticipated inflation update and big earnings reports later this week.
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Rebound in U.S. stocks faces earnings test
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A tentative bounce in U.S. stocks is about to face a key test, as companies get set to report fourth-quarter results amid worries over a potential recession in 2023.
4 Ultra-Popular Stocks You Should Sell Right Now
Following the strong labor market report, the Federal Reserve will likely keep the interest rate hikes going. Moreover, the increasing gap between 2 and 10-year treasury notes indicates a potential...
US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings
Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. There is growing anxiety that repeated...
4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy This Month
December’s job report showing steady job growth despite slowing wage inflation and analysts expecting inflation to have cooled further in the last month of 2022 are fueling optimism. So, we...
Currency experts are turning bullish on the euro as Europe looks to hold off a recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets
(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreen - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday January 5:. 1. -- Stock Futures Flat As Fed Minutes Challenge Rate Bets. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Thursday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers, as investors sifted through details of the Federal Reserve's inflation debate and focused on key jobs data expected over the coming days.
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
Battered homebuilder stocks may be primed for a new rally as US mortgage rates look set to drop in 2023, Bank of America says
Bank of America sees homebuilding stocks pushing higher as housing market conditions improve after a rough 2022. PulteGroup, Lennar, and Toll Brothers were each upgraded, and NVR is the bank's top 2023 pick in the sector. BofA sees the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage drifting down to about 5.25% this year. Homebuilder...
Stocks Slip Lower, Inflation Data On Deck, Disney, TSMC, KB Home - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slip ahead of key inflation data; core prices in focus as December CPI may show headline decline; Disney shares jump as Nelson Peltz pushes for board seat; TSMC higher on record Q4 profits, muted chip sector forecast and KB Home shares slide after Q4 profit miss, uncertain 2023 outlook.
Don't snap up stocks just yet ‒ but stay alert as the Fed could soon spark a rally by wrapping up its rate-hiking campaign, a JPMorgan strategist says
"We think they're close to wrapping it up, thank goodness," JP Morgan Asset Management strategist Phil Camporeale said Wednesday.
Treasury yields see strong rise as focus turns to inflation data
U.S. Treasury prices weakened Tuesday, sending yields significantly higher, as traders weighed earlier comments by Federal Reserve officials and awaited a key inflation reading due later this week. The rise in yields was tempered by an auction of 3-year Treasury notes that met strong demand, analysts said. What’s happening.
