msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
WHIO Dayton

US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings

Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. There is growing anxiety that repeated...
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks Under $10 to Buy This Month

December’s job report showing steady job growth despite slowing wage inflation and analysts expecting inflation to have cooled further in the last month of 2022 are fueling optimism. So, we...
msn.com

Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, Walgreen - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday January 5:. 1. -- Stock Futures Flat As Fed Minutes Challenge Rate Bets. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Thursday, while the dollar held steady against its global peers, as investors sifted through details of the Federal Reserve's inflation debate and focused on key jobs data expected over the coming days.
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
msn.com

Treasury yields see strong rise as focus turns to inflation data

U.S. Treasury prices weakened Tuesday, sending yields significantly higher, as traders weighed earlier comments by Federal Reserve officials and awaited a key inflation reading due later this week. The rise in yields was tempered by an auction of 3-year Treasury notes that met strong demand, analysts said. What’s happening.

