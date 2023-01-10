ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of Mac

Why now is the best time to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max

Now is the “sweet spot” to get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple has almost caught up with demand, but a growing crisis in China might impact production of the top-tier iOS handsets. So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to order one, this...
TechSpot

Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off

In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
brytfmonline.com

Apple will rethink iPhone 15 due to iPhone 14 Plus concerns

Apparently, Apple is having difficulties planning its new line of mobile phones. According to a post published on the Korean portal NavierThe reason is the sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, which prompted the company, after a poor performance, to rethink some of the strategies it adopted in its last generation.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Digital Trends

Under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro raises 3 big questions

The pill-hole cutout was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max a few months back, and it seems like Apple already wants to make it smaller. A new report from The Elec claims that the company is planning to introduce an under-display Face ID setup next year. The feature is supposedly in the pipeline for iPhone 16 Pro series, and not the iPhone 15 lineup, which will be launching later this year.
Engadget

Apple will reportedly start using in-house displays for its watches by 2024

Apple will begin replacing its mobile devices' displays with its in-house screen technology as soon as next year, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant will reportedly start with its highest-end Apple Watches in late 2024 and will swap the devices' current OLED screens with its own microLED technology. Bloomberg says Apple's homegrown display tech will also make its way to its other devices, including the iPhone. The new display is brighter with more vibrant colors and will reportedly make it seem as if watchfaces and other content are painted on top of the glass. Plus, it can be viewed better at an angle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
notebookcheck.net

Rumor: TSMC could cut 3 nm wafer prices to allow for orders from big clients like AMD and Nvidia

AMD Geforce GPU Leaks / Rumors Radeon Ryzen (Zen) TSMC is well on track to begin mass production on its 3 nm N3E nodes this year, yet the Taiwanese foundries have not yet received orders from too many clients. Up until now, only Apple and Broadcom secured 3 nm orders, and industry sources claim that some important TSMC clients like Qualcomm and MediaTek might not opt to use 3 nm technology because of the high production costs that exceed US$20,000 per 12-inch wafer. TSMC justified the price hikes as it needed to abandon the initial N3 nodes with low yields that could not even reach 50%, and quickly implement a more refined N3E process with better yields. However, industry sources cited by Mydrivers.com are now suggesting that the production prices seem way too high even for AMD and Nvidia and TSMC could consider lowering the prices to allow for more clients to place orders.
TechRadar

Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year

Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
TechSpot

Apple could add touch to MacBooks, despite being against the idea for years

Rumor mill: While fans have long hailed Apple's MacBooks as the best laptops you can buy, they still lack a feature offered by many Windows alternatives: a touchscreen. But according to a new report, that's going to change. For many years, Apple has taken the stance that touchscreens and laptops...
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 2: Delay in Launch Expected Until 2024 or 2025

Loup Ventures, a Stock Analysis company, anticipates the presentation date of Tesla's most affordable electric car, the hypothetical Model 2 (or “Model C”), and the reasons why it will not hit the market soon. There has been a lot of back and forth in recent years about Tesla's...
TechSpot

TechSpot

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998.

