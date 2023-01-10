Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Why now is the best time to buy an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max
Now is the “sweet spot” to get an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple has almost caught up with demand, but a growing crisis in China might impact production of the top-tier iOS handsets. So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to order one, this...
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Bill Gates confirms he's still on team Android, not iPhone
Bill Gates previously said he prefers carrying around an Android and not an iPhone because he wants "to keep track of everything."
brytfmonline.com
Apple will rethink iPhone 15 due to iPhone 14 Plus concerns
Apparently, Apple is having difficulties planning its new line of mobile phones. According to a post published on the Korean portal NavierThe reason is the sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, which prompted the company, after a poor performance, to rethink some of the strategies it adopted in its last generation.
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Digital Trends
Under-display Face ID on the iPhone 16 Pro raises 3 big questions
The pill-hole cutout was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max a few months back, and it seems like Apple already wants to make it smaller. A new report from The Elec claims that the company is planning to introduce an under-display Face ID setup next year. The feature is supposedly in the pipeline for iPhone 16 Pro series, and not the iPhone 15 lineup, which will be launching later this year.
Engadget
Apple will reportedly start using in-house displays for its watches by 2024
Apple will begin replacing its mobile devices' displays with its in-house screen technology as soon as next year, according to Bloomberg. The tech giant will reportedly start with its highest-end Apple Watches in late 2024 and will swap the devices' current OLED screens with its own microLED technology. Bloomberg says Apple's homegrown display tech will also make its way to its other devices, including the iPhone. The new display is brighter with more vibrant colors and will reportedly make it seem as if watchfaces and other content are painted on top of the glass. Plus, it can be viewed better at an angle.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 series: New leak reveals Type-C ports and Dynamic Island across all models as Apple's next-gen smartphones reportedly enter early production
While the rumor mill for the iPhone 15 series continues to spin slowly, well-known Apple source Mark Gurman has now revealed some tentative details of the next-gen iPhones—all of which are expected to debut later in the year, around September. According to Gurman, Apple will equip all iPhone 15...
Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders
The CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer is under unprecedented pressure from retail investors.
Broadcom Stock Slips On Report Apple Planning To Dump WiFi, Bluetooth Chips
Apple accounts for around 20% of Broadcom's overall chip sales.
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor: TSMC could cut 3 nm wafer prices to allow for orders from big clients like AMD and Nvidia
AMD Geforce GPU Leaks / Rumors Radeon Ryzen (Zen) TSMC is well on track to begin mass production on its 3 nm N3E nodes this year, yet the Taiwanese foundries have not yet received orders from too many clients. Up until now, only Apple and Broadcom secured 3 nm orders, and industry sources claim that some important TSMC clients like Qualcomm and MediaTek might not opt to use 3 nm technology because of the high production costs that exceed US$20,000 per 12-inch wafer. TSMC justified the price hikes as it needed to abandon the initial N3 nodes with low yields that could not even reach 50%, and quickly implement a more refined N3E process with better yields. However, industry sources cited by Mydrivers.com are now suggesting that the production prices seem way too high even for AMD and Nvidia and TSMC could consider lowering the prices to allow for more clients to place orders.
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
TechRadar
Apple’s OLED MacBook could arrive as soon as next year
Apple is reportedly working on its first OLED MacBook – and analysts predict it could arrive as early as next year. The news comes by way of reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims in a new Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that the greater design freedom afforded by OLED display technology “has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest.”
TechSpot
Apple could add touch to MacBooks, despite being against the idea for years
Rumor mill: While fans have long hailed Apple's MacBooks as the best laptops you can buy, they still lack a feature offered by many Windows alternatives: a touchscreen. But according to a new report, that's going to change. For many years, Apple has taken the stance that touchscreens and laptops...
Planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max? I'd wait for an iPhone 15 Ultra
iPhone 14 Pro Max stock is finally available – but is it too late to be worthwhile?
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 2: Delay in Launch Expected Until 2024 or 2025
Loup Ventures, a Stock Analysis company, anticipates the presentation date of Tesla's most affordable electric car, the hypothetical Model 2 (or “Model C”), and the reasons why it will not hit the market soon. There has been a lot of back and forth in recent years about Tesla's...
TechSpot
