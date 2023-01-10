ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cheney QB Jakeb Vallance An Intriguing Prospect

2023 Cheney (Wash.) QB Jakeb Vallance is an under the radar QB prospect on the east side of the mountains. He’s currently the second ranked QB prospect in Eastern Washington according to 247Sports. But you probably haven’t heard his name, largely because the Cheney Blackhawks have struggled as of late, going 4-16 during Vallance’s two years as a starter.
CHENEY, WA
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against Cal after 24-point outing

California Golden Bears (3-13, 2-3 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the California Golden Bears after Mouhamed Gueye scored 24 points in Washington State's 74-61 win over the Arizona Wildcats. The Cougars are 4-2 on their home court. Washington State averages 69.7 points...
PULLMAN, WA
roaringbengals.com

Headway made in the Idaho murder trial

Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

University of Idaho suspect status hearing moved

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect for the University of Idaho murders, Bryan Kohberger, was supposed to make his second Idaho court appearance Thursday, Jan. 12th at 10 a.m., now that status hearing has been moved to 8 a.m. The suspect first appeared in the Latah County court Thursday, Jan....
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Longtime Pullman School Board Member Susan Weed Announces Resignation

Longtime Pullman School Board Member Susan Weed has announced her resignation. Documents to the Pullman School Board for their Wednesday night meeting shows that Weed has announced her resignation in a letter to the board effective January 27th. The school board will appoint a trustee for Pullman School Board District 1. That appointee will serve the remainder of Weed’s term which expires in November. The seat will be up for election this fall. The Pullman School District will be announcing the application process for the appointment to fill the post.
PULLMAN, WA
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
koze.com

GoFundMe Set Up For Lewiston Couple Killed in Crash South of Spokane

SPANGLE, WA – A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lewiston couple who were killed in a two-vehicle collision about seven miles south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol says 61-year-old Eric LaVance has succumbed to his injuries while undergoing medical care following the January 3rd crash. His wife, 54-year-old Jeanette LaVance, died at the scene of the collision.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Update: Two killed in crash on SR 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — Two people were killed following a crash that happened on SR 195 near Spangle. Washington State Patrol says the crash happened nine miles south of Spokane on SR 195 near Bradshaw Road. The crash happened on January 3 in the afternoon. WSP says a vehicle was driving south on SR 195 when it crossed the center line...
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

New Brewery Set To Open In Palouse Next Week

A new brewery is opening in Palouse next week. The Palouse Brewing Company will open on Friday the 20th in downtown Palouse. According to the brewery’s Facebook page, they will offer farm-to-pint brews in collaboration with Washington State University. The Palouse Brewing Company will be making locally grown and brewed beers. The brewery will also have food.
PALOUSE, WA
koze.com

ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID

CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
TROY, ID
Big Country News

Whitman County Deputies Locate Over 1500 Fentanyl Pills, 40 Grams of Heroin and 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Recent Property Crimes Investigation

OAKESDALE, WA - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office recently seized over 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and 1/2 pound of methamphetamine as part of a recent property crimes investigation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening when...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy