Longtime Pullman School Board Member Susan Weed has announced her resignation. Documents to the Pullman School Board for their Wednesday night meeting shows that Weed has announced her resignation in a letter to the board effective January 27th. The school board will appoint a trustee for Pullman School Board District 1. That appointee will serve the remainder of Weed’s term which expires in November. The seat will be up for election this fall. The Pullman School District will be announcing the application process for the appointment to fill the post.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO