The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's starting center announced he will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft. Luke Wypler made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, saying competing as a Buckeye has been the privilege of a lifetime. "The Ohio State was a dream. Buckeye nation. My teammates. Coach Day. Coach...
Ohio State fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones has decided to enter his name in the NFL draft. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones announced Wednesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft, becoming the third Buckeye to do so in the last two days.
