El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives $150k grant
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
El Paso Animal Services expansion plans delayed; 200 dogs will be impacted
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services confirmed the expansion of their shelter has been delayed. The expansion was supposed to begin in February but Animal Services said it has been pushed back to the beginning of March. "We really need it all," Julianne Newbold, Animal Services'...
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
Longtime colleague of victim in Lees Dr. shooting says he was a one of a kind person
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mitchell Russell was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends and family the night before he was shot and killed on Lees Drive. Russell volunteered with the Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue team and one of his colleagues told CBS4 he was one of a kind and he was like family to him.
Windy day in store for El Paso; advisory in effect
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Windy weather will be with us for Wednesday. As a storm system approaches, west winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph. As a result, a wind advisory was issued until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Along with the wind Wednesday, we will also see...
Man accused of pointing gun at migrants allegedly said 'he was doing it for America'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of pointing a gun at migrants near a church in El Paso on New Year's Eve was reportedly heard saying that "he was doing it for America," according to a federal court document. El Paso police said they received a call...
CBP holds change of command ceremony for Santa Teresa port of entry director
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A change of command for the Santa Teresa port of entry director ceremony took place Tuesday. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted the formal ceremony to recognize the appointment of Tony Hall II to the position of port director. The event included a...
Texas Rangers investigate conversations held between 2 Socorro ISD board trustees
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 learned the reason why the Texas Rangers are investigating the Socorro Independent School District. Audio recordings from two conversations between two school board trustees are part of the investigation. In the recordings from April 2021, SISD trustees Ricardo Castellano and Pablo Barrera are...
Sunland Park Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant location closes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso has closed and a new concept restaurant is set to open downtown. The restaurant was located at Sunland Park Drive. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo...
Shooting at east El Paso home stemmed from suspected drug sale between drug dealers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadly shooting in an east El Paso neighborhood stemmed from a drug deal between two drug dealers, according to a suspect's arrest report. The shooting at the cul-de-sac along Kira Christel Lane raised concerns from residents on December 26, 2022. Detectives investigated the...
El Paso County holds public meetings about $100M in non-voter-approved debt
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans will have a chance to learn about the county's proposal to issue $100 million in non-voter-approved debt for critical public safety and essential public infrastructure project needs. El Paso County commissioners are looking to issue $59 million in Certificates of Obligation and...
Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
Public Service Board removes El Paso Water's proposed surcharge from agenda
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A proposed surcharge that would nearly double the monthly fee for new homeowners was removed from the Public Service Board's agenda Wednesday morning. PSB was expected to make a final decision on El Paso Water's proposed budget and surcharge that was proposed in November...
Drivers in deadly collision along Dyer Street ID
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso on Monday was identified. Edwin Roman, 30, who was driving a Ford Focus, died from injuries in the crash in the 10400 block of Dyer Street. Police investigators said Roman was heading speeding...
El Paso fire crews shut off gas lines in 2 separate incidents in east, northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews continued Tuesday afternoon to work on two separate damaged gas lines - one in east and another in northeast El Paso. The first damaged gas line was reported at 6666 Gateway East Blvd at the Holiday Inn Express near Airway Boulevard. An excavator...
San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud
The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
Asarco trustee explains challenges to sell land, options for new construction
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One decade after the American Smelting and Refining Company (ASARCO) smokestacks were demolished the land remains untouched. The University of Texas at El Paso was in line to purchase the land back in 2020 but withdrew from the deal. The Trustee of the Asarco...
Officials look into incident involving Border Patrol agent slamming migrant to ground
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The violent encounter involving a Border Patrol agent and a migrant at a local shelter in downtown El Paso is now being investigated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility. In the video captured on the center's security camera on...
