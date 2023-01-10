ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Foodbank receives $150k grant

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After months of dwindling supply, The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger (EPFH) food bank has finally been given a light at the end of the tunnel. EPFH serves 150,000 low income El Pasoans per year, according to the CEO Susan Goodell. On top of that,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Windy day in store for El Paso; advisory in effect

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Windy weather will be with us for Wednesday. As a storm system approaches, west winds will increase to 25 to 35 mph. As a result, a wind advisory was issued until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Along with the wind Wednesday, we will also see...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sunland Park Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant location closes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso has closed and a new concept restaurant is set to open downtown. The restaurant was located at Sunland Park Drive. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Emergency crews respond to crash on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash heading east on Transmountain at Paseo Del Norte, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT reported the crash at 7:17 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Transmountain entrance ramp closed. No injuries were reported, according to fire dispatch. TxDOT camera showed...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Drivers in deadly collision along Dyer Street ID

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso on Monday was identified. Edwin Roman, 30, who was driving a Ford Focus, died from injuries in the crash in the 10400 block of Dyer Street. Police investigators said Roman was heading speeding...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

San Elizario mayor arrested, charged with insurance fraud

The San Elizario Mayor was arrested and charged with insurance fraud. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Isela Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes is the current mayor of San Elizario. The arrest stems from an investigation in which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received information that Reyes filed a false insurance claim.
SAN ELIZARIO, TX

