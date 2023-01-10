Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Bank of America shares plans for Buffalo branches closed since 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bank of America says it plans to reopen three Buffalo branches that have been closed since 2020 and one that closed last year, but it has not announced a timeline for doing so. Bank of America closed many Western New York financial centers during the pandemic....
Great News For Drivers South Of Buffalo, New York
There are few things more frustrating than having to drive a long way, find a parking spot and wait in long lines to do something that could literally take a few minutes. That has been the case in the past for those who live in southern Erie County and need to get business done with the New York State DMV. But there is good news this week.
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
Buffalo Remains One Of Most Affordable Places To Live
Even though we're still smack dab in the middle of winter, and we're constantly worrying about accumulating snowfall and having to shovel, that does not mean the housing season isn't right around the corner. Spring will be here before you know it and that is when the housing market usually...
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
New York’s Best Country Themed House Is For Sale
Ideally, you would have a short commute to work and have the comfort of space and privacy when you get home. For those who love to live in the country and still need to get to the city to work, there is a house for sale that seems to have it all!
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Buffalo councilman seeks answer from NYS regarding closure gates on Routes 33, 198
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the December 2022 blizzard, when crews spent several days removing cars from where stranded motorists had abandoned them on two of Buffalo's busiest arterials, 2 On Your Side viewers began asking us why the Scajaquada (NYS Route 198) and the Kensington Expressway (NYS Route 33) don't have gates installed on entrance ramps to keep vehicles from entering during severe storms.
WIVB
Power of 3: Buffalo community leader revived by NYS Senator shares story of faith, CPR
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Bills player Damar Hamlin recovers in Buffalo, News 4 met with a Buffalo community leader who CPR also saved. She was revived by a New York State senator and carried by the power of prayer. “It was like someone was caressing my soul and...
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
WIVB
West Herr completes purchase of four Towne Automotive dealerships
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr announced the purchase of Towne Automotive Group’s BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and MINI dealerships, as well as Towne’s Northern Collision Center in a Monday release. Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, the four dealerships will be open for business, donning the West Herr name.
Girl Scouts supporting family of Dartmouth Avenue fire
The Girl Scouts of Western New York are collecting gift cards to support the family impacted by the Dartmouth Avenue fire.
McDonalds in Buffalo uses store as a shelter during recent storm
BUFFALO N.Y. (WROC) — Two McDonalds managers in Buffalo are still receiving praise for a good deed they did around Christmas time. Store Manger Kristin Kosha says as they were preparing to close up the store early to go home due to the storm coming in and realized leaving might not be an option. “When […]
Buffalo, New York’s Unique Link To College Football Championship
The College Football Championship is in the books and the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back champions! With a blowout win over TCU of 65-7, Georgia can celebrate a huge win! Among the highlights of the game are the pregame festivities and one of the stars has ties to Buffalo, New York.
Using previous La Niña years to compare what the rest of this winter could look like for Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With over 100 inches of snow falling this winter mainly from two historic storms, many Western New Yorkers are wondering what the rest of this, so far, relentless winter could look like. When it comes to seasonal forecasting, one primary climate driver is the El Niño...
Top Spots to Go Sledding In Buffalo
If wasn't already apparent to you, winter is here and one of the great things about living in Western New York is that we deal with a lot of winter weather and the winter season seems to last forever. It doesn't really last forever, but it sure does feel like...
Remarkable Increase In The Cost of The Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills will be playing against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game will be seen on CBS and is scheduled for a 1pm kickoff. While tickets are sparse, you may find they are expensive!. The playoffs are huge for fans...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0