WPFO

Hallowell schools experiencing payroll, benefit issues

HALLOWELL (WGME) -- Teachers and staff in Hallowell are saying they aren't being paid the correct amount and are also experiencing issues with their benefits. This is similar to the current situation with Portland schools, which are also experiencing payroll issues and employees not getting their benefits, such as retirement benefits.
HALLOWELL, ME
WPFO

WPFO

Portland nonprofit gets over $2 million in funding for open space project

A huge donation is coming to Maine through the Portland Parks Conservancy. The group is getting more than $2 million in funding towards the Portland Harbor Common Open Space Project. This will kickstart redevelopment of 11 acres of city owned eastern waterfront property. A city owned parking lot will be...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

75% of wells deemed safe after statewide PFAS testing

An initial round of PFAS testing across the state finds about 75-percent of wells held water safe for consumption. According to the Morning Sentinel, state officials say more than 1,600 private wells were tested last year for contamination. The test results were announced during the Maine Agricultural Trades Show in...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Falmouth student earns spot in national science competition

FALMOUTH (WGME) – A Falmouth High School student has earned a spot in a national science competition, and he's the only Maine student to do so. Patrick Wahlig has a spot on the "Regeneron Science Talent Search Top 300," one the most prestigious competitions for high school seniors. Each...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills' budget proposal invests in health care, housing, and more

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills unveiled her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. She says the proposal continues the free community college initiative and invests in health care, housing, and infrastructure. According to Mills, the proposal does not raise taxes and leaves the Rainy Day Fund untouched.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills to unveil biennial budget

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills will unveil her two-year state budget proposal in Augusta on Wednesday. This comes a week after she was inaugurated for her second term. According to the Revenue Forecasting Committee, Maine is projected to receive $10.5 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2024-2025 and $11.6 billion in revenue for Fiscal Years 2026-2027.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
WPFO

Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick

BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

'Mr. Drew' hopes to expand center for exotic animals in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) – A man who takes care of exotic animals in Lewiston says he needs more space. Drew Desjardins owns "Mr. Drew and His Animals, too." He says his rescue center at the Pepperell Mill on Lisbon Street is outgrowing the space, and he's looking to move. He's...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

CityLink bus service in Lewiston-Auburn experiencing interruptions

The CityLink bus service in Lewiston and Auburn has been plagued by service interruptions, according to the Sun Journal. The issues are being reportedly caused by a combination of mechanical issues and staffing shortages due to illnesses. As recently as Saturday, there was no bus service on Main Street or...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Crash involving train shuts down Allen Ave. in Portland

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Portland police are investigating a crash involving an Amtrak train and a work van Thursday night. The Amtrak Downeaster was traveling through Portland's Morrill's Corner area from Freeport around 6:30 p.m. when it struck the passenger side of a yellow van on Allen Avenue. Fortunately, no...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

No serious injuries in crash on I-95 in Wells

WELLS (WGME) -- Maine State Police says no one was seriously hurt in a crash on I-95 in Wells Thursday. Police say two vehicles traveling northbound collided near mile marker 18, sending one of the vehicles through the guardrail and into a southbound lane. The crash shut down a lane...
WELLS, ME

