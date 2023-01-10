ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
KGET 17

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out of Dolphins’ playoff game vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not been cleared to return to football activities and was ruled out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday. The Dolphins are...
YourErie

Bills coach Sean McDermott speaks to the media

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to speak to the media at noon Wednesday after the team announced safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The team is also preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Sunday. You can […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
nickalive.net

Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 18

Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Buffalo Bills kick returner and running back Nyheim Hines as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 18! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Hines is the first Nickelodeon NVP of 2023 following NFL Slimetime Week 17 being canceled in respect...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

"Madden NFL 23" removing CPR touchdown celebration

NEW YORK -- A touchdown celebration imitating CPR is being removed from the popular "Madden NFL 23" video game.The game's creator, Electronic Arts, made the decision in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. EA Sports said it will release a software update in the coming days. Mimicking CPR has been a popular touchdown celebration in the NFL.Hamlin is recovering at home after being hospitalized for more than a week. He spent days sedated and on a ventilator at a hospital in Cincinnati. It's not clear when Hamlin will play football again. 
NEW YORK STATE
