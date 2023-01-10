ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

woodworkingnetwork.com

Learn how E.F. San Juan melds craftsmanship with CNC technology at WPE Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – E.F. San Juan Inc. has a well-earned reputation of creating stunning architectural moulding, millwork and cabinetry. The third-generation family-owned business specializes in custom residential, historic restoration and commercial projects throughout Florida and the Southeast, as well as across the United States. Over the years,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cre-sources.com

Stiles Sells Building In Prime Location For Near Record

Stiles has closed the $3.3 million sale of a 10,052-square-foot building situated on a 33,723-square-foot lot at 325 SW 26th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The $328 per square foot sale price was among the highest in the airport/port district in the past two years. Stiles Senior Vice President Kimberly Barbar...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
veranda.com

Meet the 21 Creatives Behind This Year’s Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House

The design scene is heating up in South Florida as the industry’s most anticipated event is scheduled to return next month with the sixth-annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach. The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County have just announced the distinguished roster of 21 designers and architects who will reimagine 3240 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach’s Northshore neighborhood. We’re on the edge of our seats for the reveal of the reimagined the 7,524-square-foot waterfront estate.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market

9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Long awaited beach project now on fast track

Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Architectural Digest

Tom Ford Buys Eco-Modernist Palm Beach Mansion for $51 Million

It turns out that fashion icon Tom Ford was the buyer of a $51 million Palm Beach, Florida, mansion near the end of last year, according to Mansion Global. The deal was made off-market, but records show that the seller paid a little under $36 million for the modern structure in 2021, making for a hefty profit on their end. The sale came shortly after it was reported that Estée Lauder Companies would acquire the mogul’s eponymous brand in a $2.8 billion deal.
PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs

Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE

