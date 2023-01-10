Read full article on original website
From Working in a Factory to Falling in Love: How a Trip to Palm Beach Changed One Man's Fate ForeverAbby JosephPalm Beach, FL
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
woodworkingnetwork.com
Learn how E.F. San Juan melds craftsmanship with CNC technology at WPE Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – E.F. San Juan Inc. has a well-earned reputation of creating stunning architectural moulding, millwork and cabinetry. The third-generation family-owned business specializes in custom residential, historic restoration and commercial projects throughout Florida and the Southeast, as well as across the United States. Over the years,...
WPBF News 25
New development in West Palm Beach to offer affordable housing, commercial space
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The development ofNorthwood Square, a new residential and commercial project in West Palm Beach, broke ground Thursday morning. The multi-million dollar project will include three separate buildings, featuring 382 residential units and approximately 60,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and stores. Additionally,...
Skyrocketing rent forces Broward bookstore to turn the page, close
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A local used bookstore that survived the arrival of Barnes & Noble and Amazon has to open a new chapter after being forced to shut down this coming weekend.Volume One Books, located at 8910 Taft Street, managed to stay in business despite the arrival of big box bookstores and online commerce sites that became commonplace in recent years.But what ultimately did the bookstore, owned by Sharon Luippold, in was a $1,700 rent increase that goes into effect later this month."Everybody knows what the economy is like and how the rental things are going," she said. "The new...
cre-sources.com
Stiles Sells Building In Prime Location For Near Record
Stiles has closed the $3.3 million sale of a 10,052-square-foot building situated on a 33,723-square-foot lot at 325 SW 26th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The $328 per square foot sale price was among the highest in the airport/port district in the past two years. Stiles Senior Vice President Kimberly Barbar...
veranda.com
Meet the 21 Creatives Behind This Year’s Kips Bay Palm Beach Decorator Show House
The design scene is heating up in South Florida as the industry’s most anticipated event is scheduled to return next month with the sixth-annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach. The Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County have just announced the distinguished roster of 21 designers and architects who will reimagine 3240 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach’s Northshore neighborhood. We’re on the edge of our seats for the reveal of the reimagined the 7,524-square-foot waterfront estate.
Catching the Ocean View: The Nautical Flea Market is a chance to buy, sell, and mingle
Sponsored by Outboard Specialties and presented by the cities of Pompano Beach and Lighthouse Point, the 33rd Annual Nautical Flea Market is full steam ahead – Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pompano Community Park, 820 NE 18 Ave.
luxury-houses.net
A $15 Million Luxury Villa in Boca Raton, Florida, with a Breathtaking 40-Foot Waterfall and Tropical Paradise is on the Market
9614 Pondwood Road Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9614 Pondwood Road, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury villa in a five-acre private alcove in Boca Raton. Featuring a breathtaking 40-foot waterfall, two lakes, a koi pond, and vegetation from all corners of the globe, it is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 7,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9614 Pondwood Road, please contact Elliot Koolik (Phone: 561-560-0057) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
Long awaited beach project now on fast track
Hillsboro Beach – Sand pumped from the Boca Raton Inlet ebb shoal will be enough to nourish this town’s eroding north beach, commissioners learned this week. That’s good news. Dredged sand is half the cost of sand hauls, the material brought to the site by truck, Town Manager Mac Serda told them.
wqcs.org
Groundbreaking for 12-Acre Park in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 12, 2023: Ground was broken Thursday morning for a new, family friendly, 12-acre city park in Port St. Lucie. The Riverland Paseo Park is being built south of Discovery Way on the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway at 12151 SW Community Blvd. It'll be located across from the Riverland Arts & Culture Center and next to the newest residential community of Valencia Walk at Riverland. It will be the City's first recreation area west of Interstate 95.
Tom Ford Buys Eco-Modernist Palm Beach Mansion for $51 Million
It turns out that fashion icon Tom Ford was the buyer of a $51 million Palm Beach, Florida, mansion near the end of last year, according to Mansion Global. The deal was made off-market, but records show that the seller paid a little under $36 million for the modern structure in 2021, making for a hefty profit on their end. The sale came shortly after it was reported that Estée Lauder Companies would acquire the mogul’s eponymous brand in a $2.8 billion deal.
Forgetting things? Highland Beach man, 85, invents app for that
When you live life on the go, it doesn't take too much to forget things. Fortunately, there's an app for that — available thanks to a local 83-year-old man, Bob Firtel, who lives in Highland Beach.
Popeyes Opens New Location in Coral Springs
Coral Springs will soon have a second Popeyes for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. The new Popeyes Location, located at 10599-10667 W. Atlantic Boulevard, will tentatively open on Jan. 14 and occupy 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m. through 1 a.m. Monday through Sunday, according to city staff.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nonprofit in need of warm donations to help people as temperatures drop
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lord's Place is collecting cold weather items for people who need help as the temperatures drop this winter. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. They are especially in need of:. Blankets. Jackets. Hoodies. Socks.
Right whale with calf off Juno Beach brings crowds to pier
A right whale and her calf that were recently spotted off the Treasure Coast have made their way south to Palm Beach County.
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
Smoke Shack BBQ and Burgers Celebrates First South Florida Location, Plans Second
The Jersey-born barbecue chain is headed to Delray Beach
cw34.com
West Palm Beach woman's flight to best friend's funeral delayed after FAA computer glitch
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the U.S. on Wednesday after the FAA grounded all flights following a computer glitch.It’s the latest drama for air travel, follIt’s the latest drama for air travel, following Southwest’s meltdown during the holidays. Palm...
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop Cremation Of Newly Dead
Man Dies, Cousin Tries To Stop Cremation At IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery. Emergency Lawsuit Filed. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A New York man is suing IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, arguing that his […]
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
