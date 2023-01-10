ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan edge-rusher Eyabi Okie enters transfer portal

Eyabi Okie committed to Michigan in August via transfer, and less than six months later he is transferring again. Okie’s journey to Michigan was an interesting one, with stops at Alabama, UT Martin, and Houston before joining the Wolverines. The edge-rusher wasn’t always a significant contributor for Michigan but...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top QB targets for Michigan in 2024

After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Michigan coaching staff’s top priority is a gunslinger in 2024. With several scholarships offered, we take a look at Michigan’s top quarterback targets in the 2024 class. Jadyn Davis. The Providence Day School (NC) five-star has been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan must slow down Kris Murray in matchup vs. Iowa

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines suffered their worst offensive performance of the season in a loss to the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. Now, they head to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes, the worst defense statistically in the Big Ten. Could a bounce-back game be in order?...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan falls to Iowa in overtime shootout

In a high-powered offensive game that saw both teams shoot over 40% in field goals and three-pointers, the Michigan Wolverines couldn’t hold onto a seven-point lead in the final minutes of regulation and ultimately fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 84-93. Here’s how the game broke...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan left guard Trevor Keegan returning for fifth season

Michigan’s starting left guard Trevor Keegan is returning to the Wolverines, announced on social media Thursday night. Keegan has been a primary starter the last two seasons for the Wolverines and has helped the offensive line win back-to-back Joe Moore awards. In 2021, Keegan was an All-Big Ten Honorable...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan finishes in the top three in final AP Poll of 2022 season

In the final installment of the college football AP Poll, the Michigan Wolverines finished No. 3, the same rank they received to close out last year. Georgia took the top spot and TCU placed second. As for Michigan’s foes this season, only two made the poll: Ohio State at No. 4 and Penn State at No. 7. Vanquished opponents Iowa, Purdue, Maryland, and Illinois were among the others to receive votes but not make the official ranking.
ANN ARBOR, MI

