US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
dailyhodl.com
Why Institutional Investors Are Already Preparing for the Next Bull Run
Digital asset prices have been falling steadily since last November, with the combined market capitalization taking an over 60% hit by December 16, 2022. In the meantime, Terra’s collapse, the bankruptcy of prominent CeFi providers like Celsius and Voyager, as well as the high-profile FTX scandal aggravated the negative impacts of the ongoing bear market.
The Head of L’Oréal’s Tech Incubator Talks Innovation Strategy
There’s a hard truth about being the face of innovation for the world’s largest beauty company. It’s not the rigorous travel schedule packed with digital culture and tech shows, such as this week’s CES, to represent L’Oréal. Managing that while directing development to pioneer new forms of hardware and software can make for a mother lode of multitasking, but breaking new ground is also exciting. Good thing, too, because whatever inspiration is left needs to fuel new concepts and creative solutions, ensuring a steady stream of ideas worthy of the company’s high-profile pipeline for inventive products.More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc...
msn.com
How the internet was created by government — not private — innovation
Residents of the United States are raised to hold two seemingly paradoxical beliefs: That the American nation's greatest contribution to humanity is its supposedly free form of government — and that this same free government stifles innovation. Similarly, Americans are taught to believe that so-called rugged individualists (often white men) are the great creators and inventors who change our lives. These ideas are especially ubiquitous online, where conservative commentators have influenced elections by popularizing right-wing political ideas.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
TechCrunch
Hack The Box, a gamified cybersecurity training platform with 1.7M users, raises $55M
The funding is being led by Carlyle, with Paladin Capital Group, Osage University Partners, Marathon Venture Capital, Brighteye Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst Fund also participating. The U.K. startup is not disclosing valuation at the moment. But for some context, according to PitchBook, the startup, based out of England but with...
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
Consolidated Communications Advances B2B Strategy with Appointment of Dan Stoll as President of Commercial and Carrier Business
MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, today announced Dan Stoll as president of the Company’s commercial and carrier business. Stoll will oversee Consolidated’s commercial and carrier go-to-market strategy including: sales, delivery, customer support, and related development and expansion of the Company’s fiber network. Michael Smith, who previously served as president of the commercial and carrier business, is retiring from the Company after 30 successful years of service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005126/en/ Dan Stoll, President of Commercial and Carrier Business for Consolidated Communications (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
aiexpress.io
Flexiv adds Handplus Robotics to integration network
Flexiv introduced a partnership with Handplus Robotics, a Singapore-based automation integration firm. A spin-out from Nanyang Expertise College in Singapore, Handplus Robotics has a longtime distribution community inside Singapore and Malaysia, which Flexiv hopes to leverage to broaden its buyer base. The corporate focuses on robotic choose and place purposes for logistics, e-commerce achievement, warehousing, medical providers and healthcare industries.
wasteadvantagemag.com
AMP Robotics Named to 2023 Global Cleantech 100
Cleantech Group has named AMP Robotics Corp. to its 2023 Global Cleantech 100. The annual list recognizes the most innovative and promising companies poised to take society from commitments to actions in the effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions. There were a total of 15,753 nominations from more than 93 countries from the public, Cleantech Group’s expert panel, the i3 research portal, awards, and Cleantech Group staff. These companies were weighted and scored to create a short list of 330 companies that 81 members of an expert panel reviewed. The Global Cleantech 100 Expert Panel is made up of leading investors and corporate and industrial executives active in technology and innovation scouting.
aiexpress.io
CUBE acquires data capture platform The Hub
Automated regulatory intelligence platform CUBE has acquired The Hub, an AI-powered answer for capturing and monitoring unstructured knowledge throughout the regulatory web. CUBE will combine The Hub’s know-how with its RegPlatform to supply extra capabilities for patrons to automate their regulatory compliance processes, decreasing danger and compliance working prices.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
dailyhodl.com
Catastrophic Funding Cuts in Scientific Research – Can Blockchain Be the Solution?
We are going through one of the worst economic instabilities, and it’s about to get worse. With governments struggling to keep their economies afloat, spending cuts are an unfortunate yet understandable reality. While public spending and private investments have been reduced across several sectors, scientific research has seen rather...
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
drugstorenews.com
Swiftly Systems releases digital platform for SMBs
Swiftly, a retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, is releasing a new SMB platform. The platform is intended to provide access to more than 15,000 small-to-medium-sized brick-and-mortar retailers, empowering them with an innovative portfolio of retail tools and solutions to own their digital customer relationship with an enterprise-grade platform that has adapted to meet the needs of the small- and mid-market retailer, the company noted.
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says 2023 Will Be Year ‘To Survive’ for Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Billionaire Mike Novogratz says that challenges lay ahead in the digital asset space after a big “washout” in 2022, but that crypto is not going away. In a new interview with CNBC, the CEO of Galaxy Digital says 2023 is now the year to focus on survival after so much market turmoil.
thecoinrise.com
Venom Ventures Launches $1B Fund to Promote We3 Projects
Venom Ventures Funds (VVF), a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology firms, has announced that it has set up a new funding of $1 billion to invest in Web3 businesses that are solving real-life problems by leveraging blockchain technology. The venture capital firm stated that the funding will...
dailyhodl.com
Reap Leverages Fireblocks To Enable Crypto Repayments With the Reap Card
Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry-first Reap Visa Corporate Card (‘Reap Card’) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayments functionality for the Web 3.0 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap is offering expense management software that will enable Web 3.0 companies...
