Stereogum
Stream One Step Closer’s Excellent Surprise EP Songs For The Willow
Last month, One Step Closer, the Wilkes-Barre Band To Watch, followed their great 2021 debut album This Place You Know with “Dark Blue,” a one-off single that leaned hard into the band’s melodic, emotive side. Today, “Dark Blue” serves as the opening track on Songs For The Willow, a new three-track EP that One Step Closer released without any advance notice.
Maximilian, the son of Prince Philip's sister Theodora of Greece and Denmark, passes away
The aristocrat, who was the nephew of Prince Philip through his sister, Theodora of Greece and Denmark, died aged 89 at Schloss Salem near Lake Constance in Germany.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
natureworldnews.com
Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]
A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade
The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France
Amélie, 23, drives a route between France and Spain twice a week. Her truck is an important part of her identity — which photographer Yohanne Lamoulère captured in this portrait.
maritime-executive.com
Antwerp, Rotterdam Seize Five Percent of Global Cocaine Production
The Port of Antwerp is the preferred European destination for cocaine smugglers, thanks to its thriving trade links with Latin America and its ideal location for EU distribution. Cocaine seizures have risen at the port every year for the past decade as customs agents work to thwart ever-shifting patterns of concealment. The amount has become so massive that the Belgian customs agency's incinerators struggle to burn it fast enough.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
Piece of France Pastry Shop offers French experience without the travel expense
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Chef Marc Serrano grew up in Saison, France where he developed his love for cooking and baking. He worked with a baker in his hometown at first and eventually worked in several kitchens after that. “I ended up working in bakeries, pastry shops, restaurants, hotels, in France, Monaco, Italy, Switzerland, Virginia, […]
Time Out Global
Now on the market: an incredible and luxurious citadel in Italy
Here’s something you don’t see every day: a citadel has gone up for sale in Italy. That’s right, an entire citadel – and yes, it’s exactly as luxurious and spectacular as it sounds. The citadel in question consists of a palace, tower, gardens and guardhouse....
Stereogum
Xiu Xiu – “Maybae Baeby”
Experimental noisemakers Xiu Xiu have announced their 13th studio album, Ignore Grief. The follow-up to 2021’s Oh No arrives in March via Polyvinyl and features existing band members Jamie Stewart, Angela Seo, and “old friend and new member” David Kendrick (Sparks, Devo, Gleaming Spires). Along with the announcement is an ominous and clattering single called “Maybae Baeby,” which comes with a video directed by Seo.
Stereogum
Shalom – “Happenstance”
Over the summer, Saddle Creek signed Shalom, an alt-pop upstart born in Maryland, raised in South Africa, and currently living in Brooklyn (though she also has roots in the New Brunswick DIY scene, having attended Rutgers). “Discovered” by pop/electronic producer Ryan Hemsworth, Shalom released two tracks in June — an original called “Bad To The Bone” and a cover of Glass Animals’ “Agnes” — and promised a debut LP created in tandem with Hemsworth. Now, that LP is officially on its way. Sublimation is out March 10 and features the lead single “Happenstance,” which is out today with a music video directed by Alex Free.
Stereogum
U.S. Girls – “Future’s Bet”
We’ve been getting drips and drabs from the U.S. Girls camp since about last summer, when Meg Remy shared “So Typically Now.” More recently, Remy followed up with “Bless This Mess.” Well, turns out all of that was leading up to an album announcement: Bless This Mess, following 2020’s Heavy Light, will be out next month via 4AD. In conjunction with the announcement, U.S. Girls are sharing a synthy slow jam called “Futures Bet,” which features vocals from Jane Inc.’s Carlyn Bezic and comes with a video directed by Alex Kingsmill.
Stereogum
Why Bonnie – “Apple Tree”
Why Bonnie, one of the Best New Bands Of 2022, released their debut album 90 In November last year. They’re about to embark on a North American tour (with some new dates just announced), and today they’ve shared a fresh single called “Apple Tree,” which group leader Blair Howerton describes as “a song about the parables we tell ourselves to make sense of things.” Listen below.
Stereogum
NOFX Announce Final Tour
Last year, there were rumblings that the Los Angeles pop-punk institution NOFX would be breaking up. And it seems like they are indeed calling it quits, but not until after an extended final tour that will kick off this spring and wrap up late next year. NOFX’s farewell shows will begin in Austin this April, and will run through October 2024, when their last-ever show will take place, fittingly, in LA.
John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd compete to represent Ireland at Eurovision
Public Image Ltd, the post-punk band formed by John Lydon in the wake of the Sex Pistols’ demise, will compete to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision song contest. Lydon was born in London to Irish parents and holds an Irish passport in addition to American citizenship. He previously told Vice magazine: “I view myself as British first and foremost. When my parents came over from Ireland they became intrinsically working-class English. [I’m] proper London working-class.”
winemag.com
The Unexpected Story Behind the First American Single Malt
Distiller Steve McCarthy, who died January 2, just five days before his 80th birthday, was well-known as the founder of Portland, Oregon’s Clear Creek Distillery. He was one of the early pioneers of the modern craft distillery movement. Specifically, McCarthy is known for his work making fruit brandies in...
Chef Björn Frantzén: ‘The rest of the industry needs to get its act together’
Chef Björn Frantzén has returned to his culinary hometown of London with his latest restaurant, Studio Frantzén. The expansive establishment is located on the fifth floor of Harrods, in what used to be the famous department store’s old hair and beauty salon. The Swedish chef, whose restaurants in Stockholm and Singapore collectively hold no fewer than six Michelin stars, brings a “hybrid” of the two cuisines he knows best to what he calls “the capital of Europe”.Studio Frantzén is all about Japandi (Japan-Scandinavian mix) food fusion rather than the popular interiors trend. The restaurant’s interiors are, in fact, quite the...
Finally, a Chic Paris Hotel That’s Actually Affordable
It’s a tad unoriginal but Paris is one of my favorite cities. As a society, we have all agreed on some level the French are at the center of everything chic and beautiful—cuisine, architecture, fashion, and art. And they have always excelled at making it seem like just by being here, by consuming the things they create, you can also be at the center of it.
‘This cure works for all’: readers’ favourite trips to banish winter blues
Winter walks by day and night, remote hideaways, French riviera rail trips and Turin’s hot chocolate are among our tipsters’ remedies for dark January days
