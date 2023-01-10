Read full article on original website
Where does Illinois stand with the “triple-demic”?
As we start a new year and return to our routines after the holidays, the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers in the background, with a new variant spreading throughout the country. In addition to COVID-19, cases of the flu and RSV have also jumped over the winter, especially in children. To...
217 Today: 23-year-old Nabeela Syed will be one of the youngest ever members in Illinois General Assembly
Illinois will soon be able to offer protections to healthcare providers and patients coming to the state for abortion and gender-affirming care. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a statewide assault weapons ban into law, becoming the ninth state with such a measure. The first session of the new Illinois...
217 Today: Rural residents worry about potential effects of CAFOs
A measure guaranteeing 40 hours of paid leave every year for all Illinois employees is awaiting Governor J.B. Pritzker’s signature. The Illinois House’s new Republican leader is challenging Democrats to work with them more. A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle on Wednesday. Eggs are...
Crop Insurance Premium in 2023
The 2023 Crop Insurance Decision Tool has been released and can be used to calculate premiums (click here for download). We used the 2022 and 2023 versions of the tool to evaluate how rate changes will impact premiums in 2023. Overall, rate changes increase premiums for corn and soybeans in many counties if projected price and volatilities are the same as last year. Projected prices and volatilities in 2023 will influence premiums.
