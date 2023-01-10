The 2023 Crop Insurance Decision Tool has been released and can be used to calculate premiums (click here for download). We used the 2022 and 2023 versions of the tool to evaluate how rate changes will impact premiums in 2023. Overall, rate changes increase premiums for corn and soybeans in many counties if projected price and volatilities are the same as last year. Projected prices and volatilities in 2023 will influence premiums.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO