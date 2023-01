FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Alabama came into Fayetteville on Wednesday night and won its second straight game over Arkansas, 84-69. The Tide stay perfect in SEC play, while the Hogs fall to 1-3. The Razorbacks have lost three of their first four conference games for the second year in a row. The Hogs will look to rebound on Saturday afternoon at Vanderbilt.

