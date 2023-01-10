ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

VIDEO: Satterfield on Hires, Transfers

It was a busy Tuesday for the Bearcats. Not only did they introduce their coordinators (Tom Manning on offense, Bryan Brown on defense), they received four additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Cincinnati announced wide receivers Dee Wiggins and Sterling Berkhalter would transfer from Louisville and North Carolina A&T, while...
CINCINNATI, OH
Scarlet Nation

Berkhalter Headed Home to Bearcats

One Queen City product announced Tuesday he's headed home. North Carolina A&T wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter will transfer to Cincinnati. Originally from Princeton High School (OH), he spent the previous two seasons with the Aggies. Berkhalter, a 6 feet, 4 inch and 185-pound wide receiver, played in 11 games and...
GREENSBORO, NC
Scarlet Nation

Wisconsin lands a commitment from former Cincinnati WR Will Pauling

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver started two games and appeared in nine contests in 2021. He tallied 12 catches for 122 yards. Pauling saw the field on 125 offensive snaps with 116 coming in the slot. Of the 78 passing plays he was in for, 71 came from the slot, according to Pro Football Focus. That is exactly where the offensive staff envisions Pauling contributing from.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy