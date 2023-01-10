ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jim Harbaugh Interviewed With NFL Team On Monday

By Milo Taibi
 2 days ago

Jim Harbaugh has left plenty of room for confusion regarding his coaching future, which will only be compounded by Tuesday's report from Tom Pelissero .

According to the NFL Network reporter, the Denver Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh regarding the team's head coaching job.

Pelissero noted that while other candidates remain in the mix- such as Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Raheem Morris- Harbaugh and Sean Payton's presence is noticeable.

Despite giving a statement seemingly endorsing his future coaching Michigan, subsequent events have led fans to believe Harbaugh will return to the NFL.

Harbaugh was reportedly turned down by the Carolina Panthers, but make no mistake: The NFL coaching market will be in hot pursuit of Harbaugh's services.

In Harbaugh's lone run as an NFL coach, he assembled a cumulative 44-19-1 record across four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Elite leaders and football minds at both the collegiate and NFL level are hard to find, and one would think several teams would happily pay for his services.

Pelissero appeared on Good Morning Football on Tuesday, providing further insight on Harbaugh's discussions with Denver.

"The sides spoke, I'm told, for over two hours," Pelissero said. "It's no secret Harbaugh has been weighing his NFL options in recent weeks. He now has emerged as a top candidate in Denver."

