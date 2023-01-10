Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims
MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
MCSO arrests suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Patrick Black, who they say is armed and dangerous. Black was last seen heading east on Carr Lane. All schools in the area were placed in “safe perimeter.”. School officials say Mary G. Montgomery High School,...
Car crashes into house off of King Street and Stanton Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A car has crashed into a home located off of King Street and Stanton Road, according to authorities. The cause of the crash and the status of the individuals involved is not yet known, however we will update you as more information becomes available. --- Download...
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
1 shot in alleged robbery attempt, Prichard police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
Man arrested in connection with burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility. Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at...
New murder charge likely to bolster Mobile prosecutors’ Aniah’s Law argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday postponed a court hearing for a man accused in a string of violent offenses, as his legal problems continue to mount. Prosecutors had planned to present evidence against Darrius Dewayne Rowser, 19, in an attempt to keep him locked up without bail under the state’s Aniah’s Law. But following a discussion with lawyers a day after authorities in D’Iberville, Mississippi, charged Rowser with committing a murder outside of a casino, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby agreed to reset the hearing to Thursday.
Mobile man gets 5-year prison sentence for illegally possessing stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer also ordered Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, to...
Agape Life Gardens gives away food in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Agape Life Gardens gave away free food Saturday to those in need in Chickasaw as part of its Well Grocery Bag Ministry. According to Agape Life Gardens, the heartbeat of their ministry is helping people in addiction and recovery. “This is just one of the tools...
Gulf Coast Men’s Clinic co-owners discuss treatment options for erectile dysfunction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Erectile dysfunction is a common problem affecting 30% of men. Brad Thornton and Chris McMeans, co-owners of the Gulf Coast Men’s Clinic, visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about how the condition can be treated. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
Gulf Distributing to relocate operations to former Press-Register building in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:. The Mobile Chamber is proud to announce that Gulf Distributing, one of the oldest and most respected beverage distributors in the southeast, plans to relocate its operations from Moffett Road to Downtown Mobile. The company will overhaul the former Press-Register...
Heavier police presence planned downtown on busy nights and during Mardi Gras
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Visitors to downtown Mobile can expect a heavier law enforcement presence during busier nights of the week and during Mardi Gras. On Friday following LoDa Artwalk, the Mobile Police Department brought out its mobile tower along with portable lights to brighten the entertainment district. As a...
Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death. The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue. According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
Tax season help with Azalea City Tax & Accounting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s officially tax season and we’re now just a few months away from this years tax deadline. Representatives from Azalea City Tax & Accounting joined us on Studio10 to talk about what you need to know and how they can help you prepare and file. They say a tax professional can help save you money and streamline the process no matter what you’re income bracket.
8th Annual MLK Day of Service held in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Community members and churchgoers came together in Chickasaw for the 8th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers powered up with breakfast before taking to the streets to pick up trash and clear overgrown sidewalks and streets. Organizers said old and young all...
North Mobile County residents begin picking up the pieces after tornado rips through the area
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -Those who live off U.S. 43 are still reeling from yesterday’s tornado. Will Henderson was in his house on cedar creek landing as the storm rolled through. “I didn’t hear anything then boom the lights turned off. Just sounded like a big train coming, I...
Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
Pepsi SoundStage: Grits & Greens
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grits & Greens are performing their song “Lies.”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
First ArtWalk since New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was the first LODA ArtWalk since the deadly New Year’s Eve mass shooting. It comes as some have voiced safety concerns in Downtown’s Entertainment District. There was less turnout -- possibly due to a number of factors, including the cold weather. “I’ve been...
