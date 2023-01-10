Zach LaVine's Fourth-Quarter Push Not Enough as Bulls Fall to Celtics, 107-99

Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to pull the Bulls within striking range to beat Boston, but the Celtics held on and won, 107-99.

In sports, there are no such things as moral victories. Nevertheless, the Chicago Bulls walked off the court after losing to the Boston Celtics 107-99 with their heads held high on Monday night, knowing they left it all out there on the floor to come back from a 16-point deficit and make the game competitive down the stretch.

Down by 11 going into the fourth quarter, the Bulls could have just given up against the best team in the association. They had every reason to do so. Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan strained his right quad in the third quarter and did not return. It was all up to Zach LaVine and company, and LaVine scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to almost take the lead. But a few missed shots by Chicago and makes by Boston decided the game.

After the game, Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan told reporters that he spoke to DeRozan about how he felt in the locker room.

"He just said to me when I saw him in the locker room he felt like he strained it when he kind of went down. That's kind of all I know," Donovan said. "He didn't tell me like 'this is really bad or hey, I'll be ready tomorrow,' he just said to me he felt like he strained it. That was it."

Donovan added DeRozan felt like he was tripped on the play, which caused him to leave for the rest of the game. Donovan said he didn't see if DeRozan was tripped, but said he believed it if DeRozan said it. As of Tuesday morning, it is still being determined if DeRozan will play Wednesday night at Washington.

Another telling stat in Monday's game is free throws. The Bulls were 9-14 from the charity stripe, while the Celtics were 20-21. But, Chicago shot better from the field and behind the arc than Boston.

Four of the Bulls' starters were in double-figures, including DeRozan, despite going down in the third quarter and not returning. LaVine led the team with 27 points, shooting 10-24 from the field and 4-13 from downtown. Nikola Vucevic chimed in with a double-double, ending the night with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Now, the Bulls will head to Washington, D.C., and prepare to take on the Wizards. Washington is on a three-game losing streak and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

The Bulls and Wizards will tip off at 6:00 p.m. CST on NBC Sports Chicago on Wednesday, Jan. 11.