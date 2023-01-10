Simple Prosecco Hack Is an Easy Way to Tell If the Bottle Is High-Quality

High-quality doesn't have to mean expensive.

If you’re a fan of champagne, we can be friends. Champagne gives a feeling of opulence and excitement. When something needs to be toasted, the first choice for many is to do so with champagne. But not all bottles of champagne are equal.

TikTok content creator @lexiswinelist shared her simple Prosecco hack for recognizing a high quality bottle. High quality doesn't have to mean expensive.

When selecting a bottle of champagne, you might be tempted to find the cheapest or most expensive bottle. But learning about the Prosecco hack could save you time and money. According to @lexiswinelist, champagne bottles with DOCG and Superiore indicate the high quality of Prosecco. Now spotting this on your Prosecco doesn’t guarantee you’ll enjoy the taste. However, it confirms that it is a high-quality Prosecco. Taste is subjective and will vary from person to person.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted to it. User @Gemmma revealed, “Also, handy to look for one that says “method traditionale” which means it’s made the same way as champagne but can’t be called that!” @user2182186634125 exclaimed, “YESSSSS this one is SO GOOD!” @Megan Gulley wrote, “Totally agree! My favorite bottle of bubbles at Trader Joe’s lately!” @permanentroses said, “Or better yet, try other things - prosecco is now so poor quality. Pignoletto is a great and affordable option.” @user3983321694218 joked, “The best Prosecco hack is to put it back on the shelf and pick up a bottle of Champagne instead.”

The comments are mixed for the Prosecco hack. But it’s up to you whether you use it. To stay updated on content, visit @lexiswinelist’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss a moment of new videos.

