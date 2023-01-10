Person Struck By Freight Train In Santa Clarita

A person was struck and killed by a freight train on the Metrolink tracks in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m. Monday it was reported that someone was struck by a Union Pacific freight train on the tracks at Via Princessa, according to Stg. Mark Perkins.

“Someone saw him crossing the tracks. We’re unsure at this time if it was an accident or a suicide,” said Perkins.

The victim is described as a black man in his 60s, according to Perkins.

As a result, the tracks were closed between Via Princessa and Santa Clarita and multiple trains were ultimately cancelled.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

Anyone seeking information about mental health resources available in the Santa Clarita Valley can look here for a list of resources. There are 24-hour phone numbers available. In the event of an emergency, 911 should always be the first call. Those looking to speak with someone can call:

988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-854-7771 for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

1-800-784-2433 for the Treatment Advocacy Center

661-259-9439 for the SCV Child & Family Center

661-288-4800 for the Santa Clarita Valley Mental Health Center

661- 765-8445 for Insight Treatment Santa Clarita

800-852-8336 for the Teen Line Peer Suicide Prevention 6-10 p.m. or text TEEN to 839863

1-866-488-7386 for the Trevor Project LGBTQ suicide helpline

