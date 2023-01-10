In-N-Out Burger Officially Coming To Middle Tennessee

Photo: Getty Images

Good news, burger lovers! A popular California fast food chain is coming to Middle Tennessee, so you soon won't have to make the trek to the West Coast to try the fan-favorite burgers.

In-N-Out Burger has become a cult classic for fast food lovers on the West Coast . The California-based chain has been slinging burgers, fries and shakes from its a curated menu, plus its not-so-secret secret menu, for decades. Now the chain is coming to Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday (January 10) that In-N-Out will open its first corporate hub in the eastern U.S. in Franklin, per the Tennessean .

"In-N-Out Burger is a great family business that has been operating for decades in this country, with a value system and a way of serving their customers that lines up just right here in Tennessee," Gov. Lee said in a video on Twitter . "It means a lot of opportunity, and a lot of jobs for a lot of Tennesseans."

As of Tuesday's announcement, it is unclear how many restaurants will open in Tennessee or when the first restaurant may open its doors. According to News Channel 5 , In-N-Out plans to open restaurants in the region by 2026, with the first locations set around Nashville.

"This expansion is significant for our company," said Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson , owner and president of In-N-Out. "For many years, we've heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we've ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come and becoming part of the wonderful communities in the Volunteer State."

The expansion to Williamson County is expected to create 227 jobs.