LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time in a decade, the Las Vegas rental market saw its first decrease after years of continual growth. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Vegas rent decreased 1%, bringing the average price to $1,420 per month. According to a report from the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the price is down from $1,451 in the third quarter and below the national average of $1,620.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO