ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How to earn money by selling on Poshmark

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone is looking for additional streams of income these days. One way you can do that is by selling on Poshmark. Part-time seller Kimy Churchill joined us to share some tips.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The art of hair hanging

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How can renters take advantage of Vegas rent as prices finally decrease?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time in a decade, the Las Vegas rental market saw its first decrease after years of continual growth. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Vegas rent decreased 1%, bringing the average price to $1,420 per month. According to a report from the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the price is down from $1,451 in the third quarter and below the national average of $1,620.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $200k video poker machine jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest hits a six-figure jackpot at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend. It happened on Saturday, January 7, when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The unidentified guest was playing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue welcomes 3 new firefighter paramedics

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) promoted three firefighters to firefighter paramedics. On Tuesday, LVFR announced via Twitter that Firefighters Jaekle, Dailey, and Norcia were promoted to the rank of firefighter paramedic after completing their schooling. LVFR said their firefighter paramedics wear orange helmets...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA to honor Betty White on late actresses birthday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is Back. The Nevada SPCA will pay tribute to the beloved veteran comedic actress, animal lover, and Golden Girl, Betty White, on what would have been her 101st birthday. The Betty White Challenge, launched in 2022, raises awareness and recognizes the actress for...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy