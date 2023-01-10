Read full article on original website
Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
How to earn money by selling on Poshmark
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Everyone is looking for additional streams of income these days. One way you can do that is by selling on Poshmark. Part-time seller Kimy Churchill joined us to share some tips.
Station Casinos hosts multi-day hiring event for pool season, new cocktail lounge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pool season is still a few months away, but Station Casinos is getting ready by hosting a hiring event next month. The resort operator says it will hold multi-day hiring for pool positions at Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch Resort. Hiring will also...
Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
Weather catches attention of Las Vegas first responders, conference held to discuss safety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-agency news conference was held on Tuesday at the U.S. Forest Service fire station along Kyle Canyon Road to talk about Monday's avalanche that claimed the life of a backcountry skier. The conference was also held to remind everyone that safety should be a...
How can renters take advantage of Vegas rent as prices finally decrease?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time in a decade, the Las Vegas rental market saw its first decrease after years of continual growth. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Vegas rent decreased 1%, bringing the average price to $1,420 per month. According to a report from the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the price is down from $1,451 in the third quarter and below the national average of $1,620.
Guest hits $200k video poker machine jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest hits a six-figure jackpot at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend. It happened on Saturday, January 7, when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The unidentified guest was playing...
Las Vegas student found unresponsive honored with organ donor walk at local hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas student who was found suffering cardiac arrest at school was honored with an organ donor walk at a local hospital. Southern Hills Hospital shared a video on Wednesday honoring 18-year-old Jordan Tyler Brister. The hospital stated, "Jordan was an organ donor and...
Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid Airport as stormy weather hits the valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hundreds of flights are delayed or canceled at Harry Reid International Airport as rain continues to plummet into the valley on Tuesday. According to FlightAware, 323 flights have been reportedly delayed out of the airport as of Tuesday afternoon, with 29 others being canceled. The...
Inside look at Nipton, Calif. transformation into Circus Town, USA
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Not only is the circus in town—the circus is the town. About an hour southwest of Las Vegas, just across the Nevada-California state line, lies the small town of Nipton, Calif. The town currently has a population of about 20 residents and only 10...
Las Vegas High School student on road to become nationally ranked basketball player
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local high school basketball player is on her way to becoming a nationally ranked player. Las Vegas High senior Kayla Terry is the only player in Nevada that's being considered. News 3 caught up with Terry on her hopes for this huge achievement. Check...
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
New report suggests end of 10 years of rent growth in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada has come to an end, according to a new report. The Nevada State Apartment Association, or NVSAA, says the report shows apartment rents declined by 1% through the end of 2022's fourth quarter, compared to one year earlier.
Westgate Las Vegas releases statement following death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas hotel that marks home for Elvis' iconic residency is saying goodbye following the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, died at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest on Thursday. Westgate Las Vegas released a statement...
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue welcomes 3 new firefighter paramedics
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) promoted three firefighters to firefighter paramedics. On Tuesday, LVFR announced via Twitter that Firefighters Jaekle, Dailey, and Norcia were promoted to the rank of firefighter paramedic after completing their schooling. LVFR said their firefighter paramedics wear orange helmets...
Las Vegas student found unresponsive in school bathroom after attending PE
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is learning more about a second student that died in Clark County. Parents of 18-year-old Jordan Tyler Brister said he died last Tuesday at Amplus Academy due to a cardiac arrest. They said the teenager was found inside the school bathroom after he...
Nevada SPCA to honor Betty White on late actresses birthday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is Back. The Nevada SPCA will pay tribute to the beloved veteran comedic actress, animal lover, and Golden Girl, Betty White, on what would have been her 101st birthday. The Betty White Challenge, launched in 2022, raises awareness and recognizes the actress for...
Unsafe discharge of Las Vegas patient causes death, according to a lawsuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit claims an 87-year-old woman was inappropriately discharged from Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center in the middle of the night, which caused a chain reaction in events that caused her death. Marceil Scott was taken to the emergency department by her caretaker on New...
