Huntsville, AL

256today.com

AAA writer found Huntsville to be a blast

HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville’s stalwart growth and regional economic success, booming job market, and wavering affordability when it comes to housing is somewhat of a mystery to people from the outside world, but it certainly has some journalists digging into why U.S. News & World Report named Huntsville the best place to live in the U.S. in 2022-23. Travel pro and guide author Jessica Fender released an exposé in the December issue of AAA magazines entitled “Why you should visit Huntsville, Alabama”.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

Lingering showers and storms this evening will clear out overnight. Winds will remain breezy overnight around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will cool to the mid and upper 30s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight through much of day Friday. Much of the region will see snowflakes, but accumulation should stay confined mainly to the higher elevations of northeast Alabama and southern Tennessee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, TN 6 am Friday to midnight Friday night.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
AL.com

The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rocketcitynow.com

Meredith Gibbs is the Valley's Top Teacher

HARVEST, Ala. — One teacher from Monrovia Middle School brings out the best in her students when it comes to math. She says it’s a chance for them to crunch numbers, but also get very creative!. Meet this week’s Valley’s Top Teacher, Meredith Gibbs!. In Mrs....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

The story can now be told: For 10 years an Alabama man secretly donated to a pharmacy so others could afford meds

He never wanted to be famous. He wanted only to give back. After keeping a secret for nearly ten years, his story can now be told. Now that Hody Childress has gone to heaven. Atop Sand Mountain, Alabama, lies the small town of Geraldine. In the town of 900 hard-working residents, everyone knows everyone’s name. But what the town folks never knew is how Hody Childress changed lives, and how Hody Childress continues to change lives today.
GERALDINE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Get your car in top shape at newly reopened shop

The Auto Detailing Shop at Redstone Arsenal is having its Grand Reopening with special prices for new customers and a new detailer on site. “I would like to express how excited MWR is to have Mr. Reid Shito as our detailer,” Kate Kelly, manager of the shop, said. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom

In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE

