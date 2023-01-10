Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About itZack LoveGurley, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Boardwalks in North Alabama that are perfect for kids and families
If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, these boardwalk hikes may be just what you need! These are especially great for littles that may still be in strollers, those new walkers, or those with limited mobility. Read below to find your next perfect adventure. Desoto State...
WAAY-TV
Severe weather at Southard Farms in Madison, Alabama
It was part of a tornado-warned storm. Video courtesy of Southard Farms.
256today.com
AAA writer found Huntsville to be a blast
HUNTSVILLE – Huntsville’s stalwart growth and regional economic success, booming job market, and wavering affordability when it comes to housing is somewhat of a mystery to people from the outside world, but it certainly has some journalists digging into why U.S. News & World Report named Huntsville the best place to live in the U.S. in 2022-23. Travel pro and guide author Jessica Fender released an exposé in the December issue of AAA magazines entitled “Why you should visit Huntsville, Alabama”.
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
WAFF
Decatur PD advising drivers to avoid certain roadways
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain roadways due to impacts from severe weather. Some WAFF viewers have submitted photos of the damage they’ve seen in Decatur. According to a Facebook post by the police department, officers have responded to...
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
Lingering showers and storms this evening will clear out overnight. Winds will remain breezy overnight around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will cool to the mid and upper 30s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight through much of day Friday. Much of the region will see snowflakes, but accumulation should stay confined mainly to the higher elevations of northeast Alabama and southern Tennessee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, TN 6 am Friday to midnight Friday night.
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
Women killed in Madison County surprise birthday party shooting called ‘beautiful’ and ‘ambitious’
Tributes were posted online Monday to the two women killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Madison County that saw a total of 13 people wounded at a surprise 21st birthday party. Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner...
rocketcitynow.com
Meredith Gibbs is the Valley's Top Teacher
HARVEST, Ala. — One teacher from Monrovia Middle School brings out the best in her students when it comes to math. She says it’s a chance for them to crunch numbers, but also get very creative!. Meet this week’s Valley’s Top Teacher, Meredith Gibbs!. In Mrs....
Little Richard’s Gorgeous $1.3 Million Hilltop Tennessee Estate for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
A luxurious Tennessee estate that formerly belonged to rock music pioneer Little Richard has gone on the market for just under $1.3 million, and pictures show a residence that's just as one-of-a-kind as the flamboyant performer himself. Little Richard's 7-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 6,209-square-foot hilltop estate in Lynchburg, Tenn., is currently for...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
wvtm13.com
The story can now be told: For 10 years an Alabama man secretly donated to a pharmacy so others could afford meds
He never wanted to be famous. He wanted only to give back. After keeping a secret for nearly ten years, his story can now be told. Now that Hody Childress has gone to heaven. Atop Sand Mountain, Alabama, lies the small town of Geraldine. In the town of 900 hard-working residents, everyone knows everyone’s name. But what the town folks never knew is how Hody Childress changed lives, and how Hody Childress continues to change lives today.
This Little River retreat, with lodge and three cabins, is headed to auction
Looking for your own mountain hideaway that’s maybe not so far away?. Little River Retreat, a lodge with three guest cabins situated in Fort Payne, is headed to auction Jan. 28. The auction will take place at the property, located at 1975 County Rd. International Auction of Gadsden will...
theredstonerocket.com
Get your car in top shape at newly reopened shop
The Auto Detailing Shop at Redstone Arsenal is having its Grand Reopening with special prices for new customers and a new detailer on site. “I would like to express how excited MWR is to have Mr. Reid Shito as our detailer,” Kate Kelly, manager of the shop, said. The...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Several schools in Decatur asking parents to pick up kids due to power outages
A spokesperson with Decatur City Schools says students that cannot be picked up will be held at the school and they are working on a food plan for those students as well.
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 westbound lane of Highway 20 re-opens in Morgan County after severe weather damage
UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department reports one westbound lane of Highway 20 is now open after being closed due to storm damage. Police are asking drivers to avoid stretches of two state highways in Decatur as officers respond to multiple reports of storm debris and damage in the city. Alabama...
Comments / 0