ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)

Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Looper

How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah

On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
HAWAII STATE
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
Looper

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Barrett Foa Recalls Eric Beale's Pants Episode As One Of His Favorites

Going undercover to help make the world a little safer — that's the goal of the Office of Special Projects in "NCIS: Los Angeles." The series is just one of the facets of the NCIS universe and began in 2009 with G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) returning to work following a shooting. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), and the rest of the team help bring him up to speed and back into the field, where he and Hanna go undercover to solve tough cases.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Looper

Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off

It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
thedigitalfix.com

Robert Downey Jr is unrecognisable on set of new TV series

During his time as the MCU character Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, earning big bucks and establishing himself as a bonafide movie star. Now though, he’s heading to the small screen for a new TV series, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at these set photos.
hypebeast.com

Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
Wide Open Country

Kevin Costner's Major Award Wins Over the Years

At long last, Kevin Costner has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone. It's big news for fans of the long-running Paramount drama, and for Costner-heads: The legendary actor, now 67 years old, experienced something of a renaissance when he first stepped out as the tough-as-nails Dutton patriarch in 2018. The smashing success of the series has made Costner a superstar among a new generation of fans, and yet, he's never won for Yellowstone at any of the major awards ceremonies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy