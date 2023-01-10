Read full article on original website
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
The Conners Reveals O.G. Roseanne Character Returning For William H. Macy Episode, And There Are Pics
The Conners has finally revealed the long-teased Roseanne character who will make their return for William H. Macy's episode.
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
NCIS: Los Angeles Star Barrett Foa Recalls Eric Beale's Pants Episode As One Of His Favorites
Going undercover to help make the world a little safer — that's the goal of the Office of Special Projects in "NCIS: Los Angeles." The series is just one of the facets of the NCIS universe and began in 2009 with G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell) returning to work following a shooting. Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt), and the rest of the team help bring him up to speed and back into the field, where he and Hanna go undercover to solve tough cases.
Season 8 of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Was Nixed When 1 Actor Didn’t Sign a Contract
'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' served as an eighth season in many ways. An eighth season was a consideration back in 2007, though.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Robert Downey Jr is unrecognisable on set of new TV series
During his time as the MCU character Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, earning big bucks and establishing himself as a bonafide movie star. Now though, he’s heading to the small screen for a new TV series, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at these set photos.
‘The Goldbergs’: See Steve Guttenberg Recreate ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Moment (VIDEO)
The Goldbergs is staying true to its throwback format with the inclusion of upcoming guest star Steve Guttenberg, who is bringing a touch of Three Men and a Baby to the ABC comedy. Set to reprise his role as Dr. Katman in the ’80s-set sitcom, Guttenberg helps recreate Three Men...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Pays Tribute to Former Colleague
Medalion Rahimi of NCIS: Los Angeles is taking time out to pay tribute to late show director Terrence O’Hara. The longtime director died on December 5 after battling cancer for five years. O’Hara was best known for being a director on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans.
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Kevin Costner's Major Award Wins Over the Years
At long last, Kevin Costner has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as John Dutton on Yellowstone. It's big news for fans of the long-running Paramount drama, and for Costner-heads: The legendary actor, now 67 years old, experienced something of a renaissance when he first stepped out as the tough-as-nails Dutton patriarch in 2018. The smashing success of the series has made Costner a superstar among a new generation of fans, and yet, he's never won for Yellowstone at any of the major awards ceremonies.
‘Barry’ season 4 has finished filming but Henry Winkler is playing coy about its future
According to Barry actor Henry Winkler, season four is in pretty much in the can save for a bit of post-production. But don’t ask the seasoned comedy performer whether or not we’ll be seeing a fifth season of the hit “assassin goes to acting class” black comedy. He’s too nervous to answer.
‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ to Capture the ‘Magic’ of Maggie and Negan’s First Visit to New York
The executive producers behind the new “The Walking Dead” spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Scott M. Gimple and Eli Jorné say surviving in New York will bring unique challenges to the veteran walker fighters Maggie and Negan. AMC is giving viewers an all-new...
