ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez: US ‘must cease granting refuge’ to Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,”…
FLORIDA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
The Independent

What are the key differences between the Jan 6 and Brazil riots?

Brazil is reeling after an extraordinary day of political violence on Sunday, during which thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia.Around 300 rioters were arrested over the melee, which occurred a week after the left-wing Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – known as Lula – was sworn in as Mr Bolsonaro’s successor after defeating him in October’s presidential election.With order since restored by security forces and the tear gas dispersed, an angry Lula has branded the would-be insurrectionists “neo-fascists” and vowed to punish them...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Vatican Conservatives Allegedly Has 'Secret Plan' To Force Liberal Pope Francis To Resign

It has been alleged that conservatives in the Vatican have set out on a "secret plan" to apply pressure on the liberal Pope Francis to force his resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Francis, 86, has served as the head of the Catholic church, the Bishop of Rome, and sovereign of Vatican City since 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI after a child sexual abuse scandal plagued the church. Francis' reign has been a stark contrast to his predecessor's. The current head of the Catholic church has been criticized by conservatives and celebrated by liberals for leading the religious establishment...
US News and World Report

Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence

ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
BBC

Brazil riots: Despite rising fears, new round of protests flop

As the sun set in the Brazilian capital Brasília on Wednesday, hundreds of police officers were on alert, riot shields and weapons at the ready. Overhead, low-flying helicopters were hovering, with riflemen hanging from the doors, scanning for targets. The potential threat: three soft-spoken protesters. The trio were the...
PBS NewsHour

Brazilian authorities vow to protect democracy, punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military...

Comments / 0

Community Policy