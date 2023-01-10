Read full article on original website
‘We will not surrender’: Bolsonaro militants demand coup as Lula prepares to take power
The “Soldier of the Homeland” and “the Patriot” loitered outside the jungle infantry brigade in this distant Amazon city, beseeching the troops inside to launch a military coup. “SOS armed forces! Save our nation!” said the Soldier, a brawny marine corps reservist who gave his nom...
Ocasio-Cortez: US ‘must cease granting refuge’ to Brazil’s Bolsonaro
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) joined other lawmakers in calling for former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, whose supporters stormed Brazilian governmental offices Sunday, to not be allowed to stay in Florida. “Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil,”…
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Peru orders Mexico ambassador to leave after asylum is granted to family of ousted president
Peru has ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the Andean country within 72 hours, declaring him "persona non grata," according its foreign ministry on Tuesday, after the family of its ousted president was granted asylum by the Mexican government.
What are the key differences between the Jan 6 and Brazil riots?
Brazil is reeling after an extraordinary day of political violence on Sunday, during which thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital Brasilia.Around 300 rioters were arrested over the melee, which occurred a week after the left-wing Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – known as Lula – was sworn in as Mr Bolsonaro’s successor after defeating him in October’s presidential election.With order since restored by security forces and the tear gas dispersed, an angry Lula has branded the would-be insurrectionists “neo-fascists” and vowed to punish them...
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings.
Vatican Conservatives Allegedly Has 'Secret Plan' To Force Liberal Pope Francis To Resign
It has been alleged that conservatives in the Vatican have set out on a "secret plan" to apply pressure on the liberal Pope Francis to force his resignation, RadarOnline.com has learned. Francis, 86, has served as the head of the Catholic church, the Bishop of Rome, and sovereign of Vatican City since 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI after a child sexual abuse scandal plagued the church. Francis' reign has been a stark contrast to his predecessor's. The current head of the Catholic church has been criticized by conservatives and celebrated by liberals for leading the religious establishment...
Lawsuit Reveals Trump Can’t Stand Being Compared to Hitler
Former President Donald Trump is doubling down on his “I am not Hitler” defamation lawsuit against CNN by adopting the Nazi strategy of attacking journalists as liars, with court papers claiming—without irony—that “Americans are split when asked if the media is actually an enemy of democracy.”
Putin ally says Moscow is in 'military confrontation' with US and Britain
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Putin's close ally, claimed the war in Ukraine is not a conflict between Moscow and Kyiv - but instead between Russia and NATO.
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazilian Congress, presidential palace to protest Lula election
Hundreds of supporters of Brazil's right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court and Planalto Presidential Palace on Sunday to protest the election of Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro Did Not Seek Italian Citizenship, Rome Says After Brazil Violence
ROME (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has not requested Italian citizenship and probably would not get it even if he applied, Italy said on Tuesday, after hundreds of his backers were arrested for storming Brazil's state institutions. Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist who...
Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be immediately expelled from the party.
Brazil riots: Despite rising fears, new round of protests flop
As the sun set in the Brazilian capital Brasília on Wednesday, hundreds of police officers were on alert, riot shields and weapons at the ready. Overhead, low-flying helicopters were hovering, with riflemen hanging from the doors, scanning for targets. The potential threat: three soft-spoken protesters. The trio were the...
Trump Claims China 'Saw the Classified Documents' at Biden's Think Tank
Despite the former president's claim, there is no evidence that Chinese agents saw the classified documents found in November at Penn Biden Center.
Brazilian authorities vow to protect democracy, punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military...
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, high court
Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia.
