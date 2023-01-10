Big Brother Lends Helping Hand to Little Sisters and He’s Clearly the Perfect Gentleman

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

All kids are so different — even the ones in the same families — that it can be hard to predict how they'll adjust to life with siblings . Some will take a bit longer to get used to the idea, while others truly seem to have been born to be a big brother or a big sister. It's a huge change in any kid's life, no matter how old they happen to be when it happens.

Then, there's this little boy on TikTok , who we are convinced was a big brother in his blood even before there were little sisters to watch over in his family. The way he acts like a true gentleman towards them is the cutest thing ever!

It was raining when the time came to get out of the car, but this little boy was ready for it. He hopped out first and then headed to the backseat, where he opened the door and helped all three of his little sisters out, holding each of their hands so they wouldn't trip on their way. This is one little boy who has been raised right!

Best of all, he never ends his phone call the whole time — he knows how to multitask!

The comments were filled with praise for this little boy, whose name is Sebastian. One person wrote, "What an amazing big brother! This is so sweet! All of your babies are beautiful."

If you still think chivalry is dead after seeing this video, then we don't know what to tell you. Hopefully, there are other moms out there teaching their children how to be kind to others, too, and it starts at home with their siblings and own family members.

