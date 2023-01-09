Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
IID's JB Hamby elected to lead California's Colorado River Board
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Imperial Irrigation District Vice President and Division 2 Director JB Hamby will serve as Chairman of the Colorado River Board of California following his unanimous election during Wednesday’s meeting held in Ontario, California, according to a press release. Hamby has served on the Colorado River...
thedesertreview.com
Farmers to receive final conservation 2021 payments
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District board held their regular meeting Tuesday, January 10 to finalize the 2021 payments to farmers and landowners who conserved water in a verifiable manner. The complex calculations and tier proportion had been discussed through the year at IID meetings and IID water advisory board meetings.
thedesertreview.com
Imperial County awarded $15 million grant for school-based mental health services
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), in partnership with a consortium of fourteen local K-8 school districts, was awarded a $15 million School-Based Mental Health (SBMH) Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). The SBMH program is a 5-year grant designed to increase...
thedesertreview.com
Marquez sworn in as new district attorney
HOLTVILLE — Newly elected Imperial County District Attorney, George Marquez was honored Saturday, January 7 at his swearing-in ceremony at the Casa Blanca venue in Holtville. Roughly 200 eventgoers attended the formal event that was held in the back courtyard of the estate. The podium and microphone were set...
thedesertreview.com
Susana Orozco Salazar
Susana Orozco Salazar, 89 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her home. Born in San Martin de las Flores, Jalisco she came to the U.S. in 1951, settling in Brawley. She worked as a farm laborer, and was a homemaker in her later years. She immigrated in 1964 and became a proud US citizen in 1993. She married Jose Ramirez Salazar, July 2, 1964.
thedesertreview.com
Casimiro Alvarez
Casimiro Alvarez, 93, of Holtville passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born in Rosario, Sinaloa Mexico and later married Juventina T. Alvarez. Funeral services will be on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Holtville. A graveside service will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
thedesertreview.com
Spartans repel Yellowjackets from hardwood
EL CENTRO — Central Union High School hoops tipped-off the Deon Staton IVL era with a regular season home-opening dub over Palo Verde Tuesday, January 10, in a contest where the Spartans secured a 58-52 victory. The Yellowjackets wasted no time in getting on the board as Palo Verde...
