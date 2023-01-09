Susana Orozco Salazar, 89 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren in her home. Born in San Martin de las Flores, Jalisco she came to the U.S. in 1951, settling in Brawley. She worked as a farm laborer, and was a homemaker in her later years. She immigrated in 1964 and became a proud US citizen in 1993. She married Jose Ramirez Salazar, July 2, 1964.

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO