Air Force Academy cadets, staff and faculty are in shock and mourning following the death of a cadet on Monday, according to a news release from the Academy. Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, 21, collapsed after leaving his dormitory on his way to class, officials said. Monday was the Academy's first day of class following winter break. Brown was a reserve offensive lineman for the Falcons' football team. He appeared...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO