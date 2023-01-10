Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Dolly Parton Performed ‘Wrecking Ball’ With Miley Cyrus and Helped Change the Emotion of the Song
During 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party,' Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton performed 'Wrecking Ball' together.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Lainey Wilson’s Country Cover Of Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” Is So Damn Good
Lainey Wilson has probably had a better year than just about anybody. From winning the CMA for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, to making her acting debut as Abby on Yellowstone and releasing a new album Bell Bottom Country, she has absolute kicked ass…
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
NME
Prince Harry got high at Courteney Cox’s house and the toilet “became a head”
Prince Harry has spoken about the time he ate “[magic] mushroom chocolates” while staying at Courteney Cox’s house in Los Angeles in his forthcoming memoir. In an extract from Spare, which was released today (January 10), the Duke of Sussex wrote that he went to the Friends actor’s house after a party where he consumed the hallucinogenic snack.
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain Gets Down and Dirty in 'Giddy Up' Music Video
"Giddy up" might be the "let's go girls" of 2023! This year, Shania Twain puts a little up in her giddy in her new music video!. The country music legend released the dance video for her latest single, "Giddy Up," on Thursday. The clip opens on Twain getting down and dirty in a mechanic's shop, before her fellow workers burst out in a choreographed dance number. Then, blue collar workers and patrons in a diner, grocery store and bar also break out their moves and "Giddy Up!"
NME
Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film
The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
NME
Gwen Stefani responds to cultural appropriation criticism: “I said, ‘My God, I’m Japanese’”
Gwen Stefani has responded to cultural appropriation criticisms levelled against her in a new interview, saying her first visit to Japan made her think: “My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.”. The star has been criticised in the past for using elements of Japanese culture...
NME
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his ‘Mad Max’ costume for secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his costume from Mad Max: Fury Road for a secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle when they were dating. As the prince writes in his new memoir Spare [via The Independent], he and his wife were about to go public with their relationship at the time but wanted one last night of anonymity.
Taylor Swift Performs ‘Anti-Hero’ For First Time at the 1975 Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. During The 1975’s concert in London, Matty Healy welcomed a special guest: Taylor Swift, who hit the stage to perform “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. In a video posted to Twitter, Swift could be seeing playing a white guitar while wearing a sparkly, “Mirrorball”-inspired mini dress, and performing the Midnights single on her own. The performance of “Anti-Hero” comes as the single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after being 11 weeks on the chart. At...
Darius Rucker Reacted to Post Malone’s Cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’
Darius Rucker hit a career milestone around the time Post Malone recorded Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be with You."
Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show
The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived. As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
CMT
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, And More To Participate In A Benefit Concert Honoring Leslie Jordan
Country music's biggest stars will flock to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 19 to honor the late legend, Leslie Jordan. The special evening, "Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, " will include a collection of intimate performances from some of his closest friends and colleagues. The star-studded...
NME
Dr. Dre reportedly selling music assets in deal with Universal Music and Shamrock Capital
Dr. Dre is reportedly preparing to sell several of his music assets to both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital. According to Billboard, the music assets are set to sell for in excess of $200million (£164million). The deals will see Universal Music Group (UMG) acquire the master recordings for Dre’s 1992 debut album ‘The Chronic’, which will revert back to Dre’s ownership from Death Row Entertainment in August.
Britney Spears Reportedly Snubbed Beyoncé’s Music Video Collaboration Request
Britney Spears is not messing around with her post-conservatorship career decisions. New sources have revealed that she turned down the chance to collaborate with one of the biggest music legends of our time — Beyoncé Knowles — proving that Spears is being pretty picky in how she spends her professional time.
Comments / 0