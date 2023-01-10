ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
The Boot

Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]

Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Advocate

Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert

German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
NME

Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’

Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
ETOnline.com

Shania Twain Gets Down and Dirty in 'Giddy Up' Music Video

"Giddy up" might be the "let's go girls" of 2023! This year, Shania Twain puts a little up in her giddy in her new music video!. The country music legend released the dance video for her latest single, "Giddy Up," on Thursday. The clip opens on Twain getting down and dirty in a mechanic's shop, before her fellow workers burst out in a choreographed dance number. Then, blue collar workers and patrons in a diner, grocery store and bar also break out their moves and "Giddy Up!"
NME

Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film

The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Performs ‘Anti-Hero’ For First Time at the 1975 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. During The 1975’s concert in London, Matty Healy welcomed a special guest: Taylor Swift, who hit the stage to perform “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. In a video posted to Twitter, Swift could be seeing playing a white guitar while wearing a sparkly, “Mirrorball”-inspired mini dress, and performing the Midnights single on her own. The performance of “Anti-Hero” comes as the single reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after being 11 weeks on the chart. At...
ARIZONA STATE
Rutherford Source

Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne & More to Honor Leslie Jordan at Tribute Show

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan announce Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, a special night of performances taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. The evening will feature an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived. As a cause close to Jordan’s heart, all proceeds from the event will benefit the EB Research Partnership, the largest global organization dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
NASHVILLE, TN
NME

Dr. Dre reportedly selling music assets in deal with Universal Music and Shamrock Capital

Dr. Dre is reportedly preparing to sell several of his music assets to both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital. According to Billboard, the music assets are set to sell for in excess of $200million (£164million). The deals will see Universal Music Group (UMG) acquire the master recordings for Dre’s 1992 debut album ‘The Chronic’, which will revert back to Dre’s ownership from Death Row Entertainment in August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy