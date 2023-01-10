ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Cops hunt McDonald's triple stabbing suspect after knife attack in Maryland

By Neirin Gray Desai For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect who stabbed three men in a McDonald's early this morning.

The three individuals were getting breakfast in Silver Spring at around 6.45am when a knife attack occurred - leaving all three with non-life-threatening injuries.

When police arrived they found two men stabbed and shortly after a third man entered the restaurant, also wounded, WUSA-TV reported .

Montgomery County Police said no employees were injured and that the man with the knife left the restaurant prior to their arrival so they are still searching for a suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhljb_0k9quBiC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKuox_0k9quBiC00

It is currently unclear if the attack was targeted.

The stabbing was reported around 6.45am from a McDonald's in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring. The names of the three victims have not been released.

Initially only two men were identified but then a third person, who had left, returned 'to notify police he had also sustained an injury.'

'There were three victims, all with non-life-threatening injuries, transported to local area hospitals,' said Mary DiGilio of Montgomery Police during a small press conference outside the restaurant.

'We don't know the motive at this time, she said. 'Its a stranger, we don't know the motive.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42X4yG_0k9quBiC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvlCL_0k9quBiC00

DiGilio was unable to say where the men were stabbed.

More than two hours later the Montgomery County Department of Police put out a brief statement about the incident on Twitter.

'MCPD is investigating a stabbing in the 8400 block of Colesville Road. Officers have secured the area and are looking for the suspect,' it said. No description of the suspect was provided.

Last September a man with an axe was recorded going berserk inside a McDonald's in New York City.

The incident took place at Delancey Street McDonald's on Manhattan's Lower East Side and involved an argument between a man and a group of people who were eating at the restaurant.

During a dispute Michael Palacios, 31, pulled out an axe and started destroying panes of glass and furniture in the restaurant.

After the rampage, Palacios fled the scene on his bike but was picked up a short time later by police on nearby Ludlow Street.

Comments / 9

tommy 81
2d ago

Unfortunately 3 people were dead. But I can't emphasize enough how much one pistol could have change the whole scenario

Reply(1)
4
Steve Staats
2d ago

guess they'll have to outlaw knives there too. It's definitely not the sicko weilding it fault.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops

A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
CHARLESTON, SC
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
Bossip

Lord, Have Mercy: Black 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Gunned Down By Neighbor Claiming He ‘Tampered’ With Cars

It’s sick and sad the things people are willing to take a life over. Thirteen-year-old Karon Blake was described by his Brookland Middle School Principal Kerry Richardson as a, “quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football” according to NBC Washington. Karon was killed early yesterday morning by a yet-to-be named man in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. who claims he saw the boy “tampering with a car.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Independent

Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother

A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve

A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho. "He complied...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

721K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy