ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Jennifer Lawrence Says Pete Davidson Is The Biggest Celebrity In The World

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6yQW_0k9qu7GX00
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence got candid about who makes her starstruck these days. During a recent interview for W Magazine , the Oscar-winning actress revealed who she thinks are some of the most popular celebrities right now.

"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson ," Lawrence said. She also revealed which pop stars would shift the air in the room for her. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up , I was photographed with her, and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson . That would knock me over."

You probably remember that Davidson first made major tabloid headlines when he started dating Grande in 2018. The two were engaged shortly after but called it off in October 2018. The brief but highly publicized relationship culminated in two songs about Davidson. One called "Pete Davidson" on Grande's 2018 album Sweetener and a reference in her hit song "Thank U, Next," in which she sings, "Even almost got married/ And for Pete I'm so thankful."

Since then, Davidson's love life has become steady tabloid gossip especially after he dated Kim Kardashian from November 2021 to August 2022. After a brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski , Pete has reportedly been seen out with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders .

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
RadarOnline

Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Eric Andre Following Pete Davidson Fling

Move over, Pete Davidson! Emily Ratajkowski has a new funny man in her life: Eric Andre. The model-turned-author was spotted in New York City on a date with the comedian after her brief fling with Davidson, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since splitting from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 amid cheating rumors, Ratajkowski wasted no time exploring the dating scene. Based on her suitors, she has a thing for men who can make her laugh. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the details surrounding the short-lived romance between Ratajkowski and Davidson, which officially fizzled out at the end of December 2022. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview

Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
OK! Magazine

Brandi Glanville Steps Out In Red Swimsuit After Eddie Cibrian Refutes Piper Perabo Affair Claim

Brandi Glanville appeared to be focused on being festive rather than the alleged bombshell she dropped about ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stepped out in a red bathing suit to frolic across a beach in Malibu on Monday, December 19, prior to the father-of-her-children shutting down her claims he and Piper Perabo had an affair in 2005 while he was still married to Glanville. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star also donned a matching Santa Claus hat and a smile plastered from ear to ear as she showed off her toned bod in the...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits

Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron caught getting cozy at New Year’s Eve party

It appears Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are getting to know each other much better. The “Hills” star and the “Bachelorette” alum were caught getting cozy while attending a New Year’s Eve party with his fellow Bachelor Nation members Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick. The former “Bachelorette,” 37, and her fiancé, 34, posted several photos and videos along with their friends Justin Anderson and Austin Rhodes on Saturday that showed Cavallari, 35, and Cameron, 29, getting quite close. In one video, the model pulled the former MTV personality closer to him while they were dancing. They then embraced each other. Tartick also shared a...
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski goes on intimate dinner date with Eric André after Pete fling

Spotted at Sakagura! Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André dined at the New York City hotspot over the weekend after her fling with Pete Davidson, Page Six confirms. The duo’s reservation was under the 39-year-old comedian’s name. Andre and the model, 31, were seated at the Japanese restaurant at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday night. Ratajkowski sported a leather trench coat, a sheer black dress and matching sneakers on the outing in photos obtained by TMZ Monday. As for the “Eric Andre Show” host, he paired a floral button-down with pink pants and covered up in a black coat. André and the actress were all smiles while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson & Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Fuel Dating Speculation While Cuddling In NYC: Photos

Pete Davidson doesn’t appear to be wasting time after his last relationship ended. The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was seen cuddling up to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 26, in New York City on Monday, January 9. In pics, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman sat in a corner restaurant table next to Chase, leaning in close to show her something on his phone. Per TMZ, the duo was waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies. In another snap, Chase pulled romantically in to Pete and wrapped her arm up around his neck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch

North West showed off her playful side with her best friend in the kid-sized mini-mall in the backyard of mom Kim Kardashian's home Kim Kardashian's backyard is truly a kid's dream. A peek at the SKIMS founder's backyard in a TikTok posted by daughter North West, 9, on Monday reveals a number of kid-sized stores in a little strip mall setup. North plays in the stores with best friend Ryan Romulus, lip-syncing along to a TikTok sound about a "mall haul" as they explore the shops, with North starting out in a golf cart. The...
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Reunites With Childhood Friends To Recreate Old Photo From 1980s

Snoop Dogg has taken a trip down memory lane with some childhood friends by reuniting to recreate a photo from their younger days. Tha Doggfather shared footage of the weekend meet-up on his Instagram page on Sunday (January 8), showing the longtime friends embracing one another and posing for the camera at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments

Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”

Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

204K+
Followers
23K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy