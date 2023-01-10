Jacob's Ladder Continues: Eighth last year, Perez seventh at Doc Buchanan

Read full article on original website
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Fresno, CA – 2023
Porterville Recorder
3.2 earthquake east of Porterville
Yes, there was an earthquake east of Porterville on Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey recorded an earthquake that measured 3.2 on the Richter Scale that happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened about six miles northeast of Porterville. Numerous residents in Porterville, particularly on the eastside of town, reported they felt the earthquake.
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
Porterville Recorder
Shepard wants 150 ballots to be reviewed in Kings County
The saga of the State Senate District 16 race recount continues. Now in question is 150 mail-in ballots in Kings County deemed to have invalid signatures the David Shepard campaign and supporters say need to be reviewed. Shepard and those supporters spoke during the public comment period at a special meeting of the Kings County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday calling for that review to take place. Shepard and his supporters at the meeting were calling for the Kings County Board to take action to make sure the review would take place.
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
Reedley officer involved in crash, CHP say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley Police officer was involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. near Clayton and Hill avenue. Officials say the officer had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The person in the […]
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
clovisroundup.com
State of Emergency declared for Fresno County Monday Jan. 9
January 9, 2023: Fresno County declared a State of Emergency Monday Jan. 9 as rain floods and roads crumble from the atmospheric river storm. The storm has impacted roads with flooding and hazards all of which is a threat to human safety and property, according to the Fresno County media release last night.
Porterville Recorder
Storm Aftermath: 'Where did all that water come from?'
With rain continuing to fall across Porterville and the surrounding communities, Tulare County Fire activated its Emergency Operation Center — with emergency personnel keeping busy in Strathmore, as well as other outlying areas of Porterville, said Captain Francisco Benitez, Tulare County Fire. "We're staying super busy," Benitez said. Kris...
2 die after tree falls on Hwy 99 near Goshen
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people died after a large eucalyptus tree fell in the center median on Highway 99 near Goshen Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says around 6:00 a.m. the driver of a pickup truck was driving northbound on Highway 99 north of Betty Avenue when the […]
Man hit by multiple cars on Hwy 178 identified
The Kern County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed on Highway 178 after being hit by several vehicles on Fri, Jan 6.
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
Porterville Recorder
Porterville man sentenced to 612 years for child molestation
On Thursady in Department 6 of the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, the court sentenced Armando Martinez, 37 of Porterville, to 612 years-to-life in prison for child molestation. On October 19, 2022, a jury found Martinez guilty of six counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 years of...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect involved in deadly traffic collision in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day. Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around […]
TCSO: Missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen found
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was in search of a missing 11-year-old girl in Goshen Sunday afternoon. Deputies say Masada Saleem was last seen just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday leaving her house in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they found her around 8:30 p.m. safe.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
Dramatic video shows rockslide and major flooding that has closed Highway 168 at four-lane
A rockslide and major flooding have closed Highway 168 at the four-lane in Fresno County.
Porterville Recorder
Evacuation warnings for Ponderosa area
Due to numerous rock slides and washouts along Highway 190 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities above Springville. Evacuation warnings have been issued for Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. The Tulare County Roads Department was able to...
Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
