Pasco County, FL

Dunedin residents speak out on Stirling Park proposals

DUNEDIN — "Re-wild" Stirling Park. Build a facility in Dunedin for pickleball courts. Create a stormwater education area. Those are some of the comments an made by the more than 200 attendees on the Stirling Park master plan at a community input meeting the evening of Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
DUNEDIN, FL
Officials warn that The Villages selling patio villas in violation of deed compliance

Community Development District 3 supervisors are warning that The Villages is selling patio villas that are obviously in violation of deed compliance. Supervisor Terry Biddle at Friday’s board meeting at Savannah Center held up a Properties of The Villages sales insert which was recently published in The Villages Daily Sun. He pointed to several of the listed patio villas with rock landscaping, which is not allowed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL
Raytheon site to become $200M residential community

The West St. Petersburg site that formerly housed defense firm Raytheon Technologies will be flipped into a 1,000-plus-unit residential development with affordable housing. Les Porter, the owner of Clearwater-based Porter Development, previously eyed the 29-acre property at 1501 72 St. N., southwest of Tyrone Square Mall, for a sports center that would feature a lagoon, but he has since retooled those plans.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longtime Sarasota insurance agency acquires Tampa firm

Having focused on the Sarasota and Bradenton region since 1959, Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency is now set on expansion. The first stop? Tampa. The agency announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lovinger Insurance, based in south Tampa. The property and casualty insurance agency has a reach that extends through Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
SARASOTA, FL
Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief

SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
SEMINOLE, FL
Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project

Tampa Electric finished work on its project to modernize the Big Bend power plant, eliminating coal as the fuel for Unit 1 and installing combined-cycle technology. Construction began in August 2019 and was finished ahead ... Read More » The post Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
TAMPA, FL
8 Romantic Resort Getaways in Florida

The Don CeSar is an upscale beach resort located on seven miles of white sand beaches in St. Pete Beach. It's a favorite of both travelers and celebrities. With a luxury spa, two pools, and more than a dozen dining options, you'll never run out of ways to relax at this resort. You can enjoy a relaxing massage, a workout in the fitness center, or a day on the sand. As a Four-Diamond resort, the Don CeSar is considered a world-class hotel. It served as a convalescent hospital for military airmen during World War II. Today, the hotel's elegant guest rooms pay homage to the seaside Art Deco era. Many rooms offer private balconies with Gulf views. Select rooms include tea- and coffee-making facilities.
FLORIDA STATE

