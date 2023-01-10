Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Inslee open to changing state pursuit, zoning laws as 2023 legislative session begins
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he’s open to revising the state law concerning police pursuits and changing statewide zoning to allow for housing construction, in a wide-ranging interview with KOMO News Thursday. The governor was also non-committal on changing the vaccine mandate, and his political...
inlander.com
Inslee wants to delay the north-south freeway, the Legislature dodges the Public Records Act; and the state needs more employees
Last month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his two-year transportation spending plan. Buried among the $58 billion in proposed projects, amid the pages of tables and schedules, is a delay on something some Spokane motorists have been clamoring for since Truman was president: the north-south freeway. For about a decade, officials have said the North Spokane Corridor would be completed by 2029. Now Inslee's recommendation is to have the freeway first envisioned in 1946 done sometime in the mid-2030s. His punt on the project may not last the legislative session. Greater Spokane Inc., the Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors all lined up to criticize Inslee's proposal, saying in a joint statement that "stripping the project of funding at this juncture will cost our region millions in the long run." Spokane's trio of Democratic legislators — Sen. Andy Billig and House members Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli — quickly followed suit, saying the delay "does not have our support." (NICHOLAS DESHAIS)
inlander.com
State legislators consider employment protections for cannabis users
Cannabis is legal in Washington, but so is employment discrimination against cannabis users. A new bill in the state Senate looks to address that issue. The bill, Senate Bill 5123, was filed by state Sen. Karen Keiser, a Des Moines Democrat, and had its first public hearing earlier this week. If signed into law, the legislation would add protections for workers who consume cannabis outside of the workplace.
Proposed WA Bill Would Greatly Increase Police Liability
In short, this new bill would greatly allow increased lawsuits against law enforcement. Democrat proposed bill would eliminate qualified immunity. Qualified Immunity is, according to Supreme Court rulings dating back to the 1960's a shield that protects law enforcement officers from lawsuits or liability from certain actions taken by an officer during an interaction with a citizen.
Inslee's office responds to criticism over proposed funding pause for Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement. She responded via email...
gigharbornow.org
Caldier no longer caucusing with state Republicans
Michelle Caldier has left the Washington State House of Representatives’ Republican caucus. “At this time I have some issues with our leader and I’m hoping we can work through these issues and I can return back to the caucus,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “Politics is not the prettiest sport.”
Area Sheriff’s Respond to WA Dems Contoversial Gun Bills
A trio of new gun laws is being pushed by State House and Senate Democrats, and Eastern WA Sheriffs are responding. Bills would require registries, allow lawsuits vs gun makers, and more. Perhaps the most aggressive assault on 2nd Amendment rights is being proposed in Olympia this legislative session. Three...
12,000 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness across Washington state, Inslee seeks $4 Billion to help
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee proposes $4 billion towards affordable housing over the next six years. Governor Inslee calls for legislators to prioritize housing, homelessness, and mental health.
KATU.com
Measure 114 supporters rally, waiting for legal decisions on implementing new law
PORTLAND, Ore. — Supporters of Measure 114 say they expected legal challenges, but they say the longer this takes, the more lives will be lost to gun violence. 114 is Oregon's gun control law that voters passed in November. Last month, a state judge put the law on hold,...
KATU.com
Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders
SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
DOR: Washington state capital gains income tax collection takes effect Jan. 28
(The Center Square) – Washington state's new capital gains income tax ruled unconstitutional by a lower court judge last year is set to take effect on Jan. 28, two days after oral arguments in the case – Quinn v. State of Washington – are to be heard by the state Supreme Court. That's according to a rule adoption statement put out Monday by the state Department of Revenue. On March...
KATU.com
Oregon lawmakers propose nearly 2,000 bills ahead of 2023 Legislative Session
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's legislative session kicks off next Tuesday, and so far lawmakers have submitted nearly 2,000 bills they hope to take up. They have until Friday to get the first draft of their bill to legal staff, then the House and Senate speakers will start scheduling hearings.
WA State Senate Bans “title-only” Bills– Day One of Legislature
A major development in the legislature on Day one. A few days ago, we reported Senate GOP leaders had pre-filed legislation or rule changes that would do away with the practice of having (at times) title-only bills. These bills contain a title, sometimes a brief explanation, but no specifics or...
Washington Schools Superintendent Defends Tracking of $3B in Federal aid
In an annual update on the state's K-12 education system, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said on Monday morning his office is doing what's required to track nearly $3 billion in one-time federal aid, but will do more if that's what the state Legislature wants. According to...
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
KATU.com
Kotek details drug policy priorities as commission waits for new director
PORTLAND, Ore. — The commission tasked with tackling Oregon's severe addiction problem by improving prevention, treatment, and recovery effectiveness is without an appointed leader. The Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission's members and acting director Jill Gray are still moving forward with their work. The commission is pushing for solutions,...
The Stranger
Washington Should Tax the Rich to Save Our Public Schools
Across Washington State, public education is in crisis. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) faces declining enrollment, huge impacts to student mental health from the pandemic, and a projected $156 million budget deficit by the fall of 2024. Despite years of litigation, the state still does not provide adequate funding for SPS to provide a basic education to its students.
Chronicle
Rep. Jim Walsh Introduces Bill Limiting Restrictions on Religious Institutions During States of Emergency
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, introduced a bill on Thursday that would limit the governor’s authority to close religious institutions during states of emergency. The bill, House Bill 1154, would give religious institutions protections from what Walsh called “unconstitutional attacks” during states of emergency. "Over the past...
Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers
CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
