Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
Edna D. Rettig
Edna D. Rettig, age 94, of Cambridge, Minnesota, formerly of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Gracepointe Crossing in Cambridge. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
kduz.com
James Bernard Riley
James Bernard Riley, age 87, a longtime Hutchinson, Minnesota resident, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with luncheon to follow. Burial will be at St. Anastasia Catholic Church Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
kduz.com
Julianne M. Shaw
Julianne M. Shaw, age 50, of rural Gaylord, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington, Minnesota. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with the Kolden Funeral Home.
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
kduz.com
myvillager.com
After 42 years, Winegar reluctantly shuts down her beloved SweatShop
Though she decided to sell the SweatShop building, which also includes Rose Street Patisserie, to Paster Properties, it is no surprise the energetic Winegar will not be leaving the fitness industry. “We really had fun in a 10-minute conversation where I designed the studio with him, and he got it...
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
insideradio.com
Hubbard Signs Legendary Minneapolis Personality Tom Barnard To Podcast and Streaming Deal.
Tom Barnard retire from mornings? Not so fast. The longtime Minneapolis radio personality, who until Dec. 23 woke up listeners for 37 years on Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS, is partnering with Hubbard Radio for “The Tom Barnard Morning Show Podcast.”. “This is an incredible opportunity for Hubbard Radio,”...
KELOLAND TV
Sanford merger meetings start in Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota meetings on the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services of Minneapolis start Tuesday evening in St. Paul. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison scheduled four meetings this month around the state to get feedback from Minnesotans on the proposed merger. All the community...
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
beckersasc.com
Minnesota hospital to build new ASC
Shakopee, Minn.-based St. Francis Regional Medical Center will build a new outpatient surgery and endoscopy center. The 46,000-square-foot center will be located on the hospital campus and include an orthopedic clinic and urgent care. It will hire new specialists to work with current St. Francis staff to offer orthopedic, general surgery, plastic surgery and gastroenterological services.
insideradio.com
Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.
Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
kduz.com
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
myklgr.com
Spicer, Montevideo residents injured in Wednesday morning collision
Residents of Spicer and Montevideo were injured when their vehicles collided on an icy road in Chippewa County Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Timothy Coredon Lucas, age 60, of Spicer, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 7. At about 9:14 a.m., near 50th Ave. SE, his vehicle collided with a westbound Volkswagon Beetle being driven by Allesondra Joan Kulberg, age 23, of Montevideo.
KEYC
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team internationally
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A little over 20 hours of flights lay ahead for Dr. Wade Johnson, the director of Sports Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Johnson has worked with different U.S. teams for other occasions, but never for something like this. “So, my work with U.S.A....
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
kduz.com
Gov Appoints Stanislawski to Fill Tenth Judicial District
[ST. PAUL, MN] – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Monday announced the appointment of Kristi Stanislawski as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Stanislawski will be replacing the Honorable Mary A. Yunker and will be chambered in Elk River in Sherburne County. “It...
kduz.com
Renville Co Parks Winter Recreation Trails Now Groomed
(Olivia, MN) As of Tuesday, winter recreation trails in Beaver Falls and Skalbekken County Parks have been groomed to allow for walking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, fat-tire biking, and other non-motorized recreational uses. “The trails have been groomed with two sets of parallel ski tracks, allowing for two people to classic...
krwc1360.com
Weekend Snowmobile Crash Claims the Life of Albertville Woman
A local woman died in a weekend snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota. St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says around 1:15 PM Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the Bearskin snowmobile trail in Morcom Township, about 30 miles north of Hibbing. Authorities say it appeared that the driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile, 55-year-old Nancy Grieman of Albertville, lost control on a curve in the trail, and the sled struck a tree.
Comments / 0