Argyle, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound adjusts district housing options

Cluster developments allow developers to have more houses per acre than other types of development options within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District. (Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council removed cluster developments from the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District in November. This will affect...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Coming soon to Celina: Here's a list of 'businesses in progress'

Celina's business growth is nowhere near stopping. According to a presentation given by CEDC Director Alexis Jackson on Tuesday, Celina's sales tax increased by 21% in 2022, resulting in a total of $7.35 million in sales tax revenue for the year. Also during 2022, the city saw the introduction of 25 new businesses, 160 new jobs, $10 million in new capital investment and over 92,000 square feet of new and renovated space.
CELINA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Coming Up: Frisco to Announce Major Tourism Project

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney plans to announce a major economic and tourism development Wednesday morning. Cheney's announcement will be held at about 11 a.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page. No details about the project have been confirmed by the city or developers. According to...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs

Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fortworthreport.org

Lawsuit reveals divisions, connections between Fort Worth’s Granger family and Tarrant water district

Last spring, Tarrant Regional Water District board member James Hill had a question: Why was a water district website advertising an event held by Shanna Granger’s company?. That event, Fort Worth Oktoberfest, was previously hosted by the water district and brought in a $144,388 profit in 2021 – the first year it was profitable. But, with the agency backing away from event planning in 2022, former water district employee Shanna Granger sought to organize Oktoberfest herself.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

City of Dallas sued for ordinance banning panhandling on medians

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is being sued over its recently-passed panhandling ordinance which bans people from walking or standing on medians. In October of 2022, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Roaches, rodents and mold: Fort Worth City Council to vote on regulating homes for elderly, disabled residents

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new Fort Worth ordinance would target problem properties that police and city council said are exploiting disabled and elderly residents. Fort Worth police Lt. Chris Gorrie said the city has an informal list of around 150 boarding homes that house disabled and elderly residents. When responding to calls, officers noticed many of the homes provided poor or unsafe living conditions.
FORT WORTH, TX
