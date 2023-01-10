Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO