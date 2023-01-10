Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
Flower Mound adjusts district housing options
Cluster developments allow developers to have more houses per acre than other types of development options within the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District. (Community Impact) Flower Mound Town Council removed cluster developments from the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District in November. This will affect...
starlocalmedia.com
Coming soon to Celina: Here's a list of 'businesses in progress'
Celina's business growth is nowhere near stopping. According to a presentation given by CEDC Director Alexis Jackson on Tuesday, Celina's sales tax increased by 21% in 2022, resulting in a total of $7.35 million in sales tax revenue for the year. Also during 2022, the city saw the introduction of 25 new businesses, 160 new jobs, $10 million in new capital investment and over 92,000 square feet of new and renovated space.
Project proposed to bring 186 multifamily units to north McKinney
The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a multifamily project in north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission considered a project that would bring a 186-unit multifamily development to north McKinney at its Jan. 10 meeting. The development is planned for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Coming Up: Frisco to Announce Major Tourism Project
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney plans to announce a major economic and tourism development Wednesday morning. Cheney's announcement will be held at about 11 a.m. and will be streamed live at the top of this page. No details about the project have been confirmed by the city or developers. According to...
Lanes closed at major Flower Mound intersection for emergency gas line repairs
Drivers should expect delays at a major intersection in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release late Wednesday afternoon. Crews are making emergency gas line repairs in the southeast corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499, the town news release said. During the repairs, the right turn lane of northbound FM 2499 and the right lane of eastbound FM 1171 will be closed. The right turn lane of FM 1171 will remain open, so drivers can still turn right onto FM 2499.
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
fortworthreport.org
Lawsuit reveals divisions, connections between Fort Worth’s Granger family and Tarrant water district
Last spring, Tarrant Regional Water District board member James Hill had a question: Why was a water district website advertising an event held by Shanna Granger’s company?. That event, Fort Worth Oktoberfest, was previously hosted by the water district and brought in a $144,388 profit in 2021 – the first year it was profitable. But, with the agency backing away from event planning in 2022, former water district employee Shanna Granger sought to organize Oktoberfest herself.
Plano City Council approves contract to help with litter removal
Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with litter removal at 94 sites around the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Plano City Council approved a contract that will help with removing litter from parks and trails in the city during its Jan. 9 meeting. Plano Parks and Recreation awarded...
Dallas County has 20 of the busiest roads in Texas, report shows
Eighteen of the most gridlocked roadways in Texas are located in Dallas County, according to a Texas A&M Transportation Institute report. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) While still below prepandemic levels, traffic congestion continues to grow on Texas roadways, and 20 of the most gridlocked are located in Dallas County,...
Richardson closing city facilities, canceling trash service for MLK holiday
Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. (Community Impact) Richardson officials announced trash collection will be canceled and city facilities will be closed Jan. 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
Lewisville City Council approves zone change requests for planned housing developments
Lewisville City Council approved zone change requests for planned housing developments Jan. 9. (Community Impact file photo) More housing options are slated for Lewisville after the City Council approved three zone change requests. An ordinance granting a zone change will allow for a planned development at 301 and 333 Uecker...
Trophy Club Town Council discusses new roundabouts to help mitigate traffic
The Trophy Club Town Council is considering installing more roundabouts like this one at the intersection of Trophy Club Drive and Trophy Lake Drive. (Courtesy of Teague Nall and Perkins, Inc.) The Trophy Club Town Council discussed options to move forward with traffic mitigation efforts during their regular session Dec....
keranews.org
Arlington council member calls town hall meeting over complaints at Paddock on Park Row apartments
Rebecca Boxall, District 5 council member, has organized a 6 p.m. community meeting Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church, 210 Park Row Drive, to get to the bottom of several complaints heard from residents since the property reopened in 2020 with a new owner, Lincoln Avenue Capital, and a multimillion-dollar renovation.
Dallas Water Utilities warns about fraudulent signage posted on doors
Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about fraudulent door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas Water Utilities officials are advising customers about door hangers being hung across the city titled "Water Update." City officials said in a press release that customers should...
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
City of Dallas sued for ordinance banning panhandling on medians
DALLAS — The city of Dallas is being sued over its recently-passed panhandling ordinance which bans people from walking or standing on medians. In October of 2022, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.
Roaches, rodents and mold: Fort Worth City Council to vote on regulating homes for elderly, disabled residents
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new Fort Worth ordinance would target problem properties that police and city council said are exploiting disabled and elderly residents. Fort Worth police Lt. Chris Gorrie said the city has an informal list of around 150 boarding homes that house disabled and elderly residents. When responding to calls, officers noticed many of the homes provided poor or unsafe living conditions.
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Plano City Council approves allocation of $1.9M to combat homelessness
The City of Plano received $1.9 million in HOME-ARP funds in 2021. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Plano City Council unanimously approved a plan for the allocation of its $1.9 million HOME American Rescue Plan funds during its Jan. 9 meeting. According to the HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, the City of Plano received...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
