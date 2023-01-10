The Australian Open followed the US Open in putting on a Tennis Plays for Peace event with a heavy focus on what has been going on in Ukraine for the past year. Several Ukrainian players participated in the event as well as plenty of other tennis stars that featured in the US Open event as well. The star-studded lineup included Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ukrainian tennis players Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska.

1 DAY AGO