Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova Keeps Shiffrin From Reaching Record-Breaking Victory

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. Fresh off her 82nd World Cup victory in Slovenia, Mikaela Shiffrin was expected to win her...
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, bracket

Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic is PointsBet Sportsbook’s favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal...
Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
Top tennis stars participate in Tennis Plays for Peace as Nadal teams with Sakkari and Kostyuk and Gauff challenges Tiafoe

The Australian Open followed the US Open in putting on a Tennis Plays for Peace event with a heavy focus on what has been going on in Ukraine for the past year. Several Ukrainian players participated in the event as well as plenty of other tennis stars that featured in the US Open event as well. The star-studded lineup included Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ukrainian tennis players Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska.
Kasatkina and Badosa to meet in semifinals in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Fifth-seeded Daria Kasatkina has defeated No. 12 Petra Kvitova to reach the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Kasatkina won 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Thursday over the two-time former Wimbledon champion. Paula Badosa also advanced and will face Kasatkina after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5),...

