Orlando, FL

porthole.com

Brightline Shares An Inside Look Of Orlando station

Brightline, the high-speed intercity rail that provides quick access between Miami and West Palm Beach, has revealed a first look at its up-and-coming Orlando Station located at Orlando International Airport. Guests looking to travel to Disney for the day can book a reservation and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a matter of time!
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website

The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Orlando travelers say delays are the new normal after MCO expects 465 flights affected by FAA outage

Orlando International Airport was experiencing hundreds of delays Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration’s real-time safety alert system suffered an outage. The FAA said an overnight outage occurred in its Notice to Air Missions system, which provides safety info to flight crews, and brought air traffic operations to a halt across the U.S.
ORLANDO, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US

Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama

Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

Universal’s Newest Ride Broke Down the MOST This Week

When you’re at a theme park, it may seem like you’re in a different world. Unfortunately, though, real world things still happen!. That’s why even though you might plan the perfect itinerary for a day at Universal Orlando or you are trying to complete everything in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a wrench will be thrown in those plans. Rides close all of the time in theme parks, but this past week, the newest ride at Universal broke down the most.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney World workers,...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'

DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
DELAND, FL
mynews13.com

New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue

ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL

