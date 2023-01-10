Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
WWE Monday Night Raw Live is coming to Orlando, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, FloridaFlour, Eggs and YeastWinter Garden, FL
Related
porthole.com
Brightline Shares An Inside Look Of Orlando station
Brightline, the high-speed intercity rail that provides quick access between Miami and West Palm Beach, has revealed a first look at its up-and-coming Orlando Station located at Orlando International Airport. Guests looking to travel to Disney for the day can book a reservation and greet Mickey and Minnie Mouse in a matter of time!
bungalower
MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website
The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
wmfe.org
Orlando travelers say delays are the new normal after MCO expects 465 flights affected by FAA outage
Orlando International Airport was experiencing hundreds of delays Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration’s real-time safety alert system suffered an outage. The FAA said an overnight outage occurred in its Notice to Air Missions system, which provides safety info to flight crews, and brought air traffic operations to a halt across the U.S.
disneytips.com
Disney World Is Left Behind as Brightline Works to Open Its New Orlando Station
Arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort is a breeze, with the Orlando International Airport located only about 35 minutes from hotels and theme parks. Ground transportation chosen by Guests after they land at the airport, however, can really make or break the amount of time it takes to arrive at their Resort.
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
disneytips.com
Weather Restrictions Have Caused This Walt Disney World Park to Close For the Weekend
Florida is no stranger to abrupt changes in the weather, and native Floridians are never surprised by this phenomenon. Quick showers that are soon replaced by rain, a few days of cold weather, and hurricane warnings out of the blue are simply par for the course for the Sunshine State.
New York Couple Goes to 'Disney World' for the Day on Epic Whirlwind Trip
They really packed it all in!
allears.net
Universal’s Newest Ride Broke Down the MOST This Week
When you’re at a theme park, it may seem like you’re in a different world. Unfortunately, though, real world things still happen!. That’s why even though you might plan the perfect itinerary for a day at Universal Orlando or you are trying to complete everything in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, a wrench will be thrown in those plans. Rides close all of the time in theme parks, but this past week, the newest ride at Universal broke down the most.
Disney World announces opening date for new Tron Lightcycle ride
A new ride based on the sci-fi "TRON" franchise will be coming to Disney World this spring.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Flights delayed and canceled at Orlando International Airport after FAA nationwide system failure
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration was impacted by technical issues Wednesday morning that impacted flights across the country. The issues caused a two-hour ground stop at Orlando International Airport. An FAA spokesperson released the following statement:. “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions...
A 7,000 lb Orca Whale Washed Up On A Florida Shore & She Was Transported To SeaWorld (PHOTOS)
A massive orca whale washed up on a Florida shore on January 11. The female was found dead at the south end of Jungle Hut Beach in Flagler County, located on the Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, as well as SeaWorld staff members, assisted the animal and transported her to Orlando.
Bay News 9
Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney World workers,...
Bay News 9
Stetson Mansion celebrates 'Christmas Spectacular!'
DELAND, Fla. — Step foot on to a property where one of the first luxury homes built during the 19th Century was built right here in Florida. The Stetson Mansion, vacation home and winter estate to famed hat maker and philanthropist John B. Stetson, is our destination in this week’s Florida on a Tankful.
mynews13.com
New restaurant at ICON Park features Carolina-style barbecue
ORLANDO, Fla. — No matter how you rub it, barbecue hits the spot — when done just right. A new restaurant in Orlando’s tourist district is bringing a particular part of the South to Orlando. Ole Red at ICON Park has some Southern cuisine, but if you're...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
Bay News 9
Disney sets dates for return of ‘Happily Ever After,’ end of ‘Harmonious’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has revealed when fan-favorite fireworks show “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom as well as when “Harmonious” will end its run at EPCOT. What You Need To Know. "Happily Ever After" returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3.
Comments / 0