Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Biden Administration Releases Plan to Make the U.S. Transportation Sector Green
Back in September 2022, the EPA and Energy, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development departments banded together to sign a memorandum of understanding to coordinate policy on decarbonization. They have a focused transition from fossil fuels to carbon-free and renewable energy sources. As of this week, that plan has more actionable items in the form of an official blueprint blessed by the White House.
US News and World Report
China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
US News and World Report
Investors Jump Into Equities and Bonds in Goldilocks Scenario - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured money into equity and bond funds and moved money out of gold in the week to Wednesday, according to BofA Global Research, taking heart from a string of positive data points and policy changes. "You don’t get more Goldilocks than that," the report said of Thursday...
US News and World Report
Saudi Inflation Edges up to 3.3% in December
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate ticked up to 3.3% in December from 2.9% in November, government data showed on Sunday, with price rises again driven mainly by housing costs. Prices rose 0.3% month on month in December, compared with a 0.1% monthly rise in November, Saudi Arabia's...
US News and World Report
Big U.S. Banks Continue to Add Jobs as Goldman Sachs Cuts Staff
NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp continued to add staff as the economy softens, even after the ranks of the five biggest U.S. lenders swelled by 100,000 since the start of 2020. The chief financial officers of the two biggest U.S. banks said...
Comments / 1