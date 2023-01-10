ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal

The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Jones returns for sixth year with program

Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones announced on Twitter Wednesday he will return to the Buckeyes for a sixth year. After redshirting his first year with the program in 2018, he played 29 games and started five before earning a full-time starting role at right guard in 2022, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors. He was projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Draft Buzz.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sportico

Varsity’s Mixed Week: USOPC Recognizes USA Cheer, NCAA Punts on Stunt

USA Cheer, the embattled governing body backed by Bain Capital’s Varsity Spirit—each of which are co-defendants in 12 federal sex abuse lawsuits and antitrust cases—received some welcome news this week from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. On Wednesday, the USOPC announced it had accepted USA Cheer as one of its new affiliate sports organizations (AOCs), along with the United States Muaythai Federation, USA Cricket, USA Kickboxing and USA Lacrosse. AOCs are considered a second-tier designation for organizations whose sports are not currently in the Olympic Games. In a statement posted on USA Cheer’s website, executive director Lauri Harris said the...

