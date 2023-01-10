ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System

Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Small Airplane Makes Emergency Landing on Highway 246

A single engine airplane made an emergency landing near Highway 246 on Wednesday. At 12:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area east of the La Purisima Mission near Lompoc. Crews discoverd a two-seat, single engine aircraft with one occupant was forced to land on the roadway after...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 North Expected to Open Tuesday Evening

Caltrans reports Highway 101 North in Gaviota is expected to reopen no later than Tuesday evening. The roadway shut down Monday after the storm caused rocknets to fall sending boulders and debris onto the road. Highway 154 also closed in both directions due to multiple rock and mudslides. At 10:45...
GAVIOTA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Post Storm Nature Views

Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers up and down the coast are flooded with frustration by the freeway closures.  Ventura County residents are unable to commute to work to areas north of the county like Santa Barbara.  Several who have been able to make it home safely have turned to staying in hotels.  This comes as The post Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

COUNTY TO CONDUCT SEDIMENT DEPOSIT OPERATIONS AT GOLETA BEACH

Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach. The sediment deposit will start as soon as Wednesday, January 11, and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Operations will occur Monday through Friday Weekend work may be required to complete the process sooner and minimize beach closures.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed

A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

