Some highway closures remain following latest storm
Many roads on the Central Coast have reopened following Monday’s storm that left multiple highways blocked by mudslides, debris flows or even partially washed away.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pacific Surfliner Service Temporarily Suspended North of Goleta Station
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, has temporarily suspended service north of Goleta for emergency track repairs. Service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta will be suspended for up to 16 days.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Small Airplane Makes Emergency Landing on Highway 246
A single engine airplane made an emergency landing near Highway 246 on Wednesday. At 12:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area east of the La Purisima Mission near Lompoc. Crews discoverd a two-seat, single engine aircraft with one occupant was forced to land on the roadway after...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 North Expected to Open Tuesday Evening
Caltrans reports Highway 101 North in Gaviota is expected to reopen no later than Tuesday evening. The roadway shut down Monday after the storm caused rocknets to fall sending boulders and debris onto the road. Highway 154 also closed in both directions due to multiple rock and mudslides. At 10:45...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Post Storm Nature Views
Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
Santa Barbara Airport begins phased reopening after storm
The Santa Barbara Airport started a phased reopening Tuesday afternoon, one day after flooding closed the air traffic control tower and grounded all flights. The post Santa Barbara Airport begins phased reopening after storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 126 in Ventura County shut down by heavy rain, mud flows
A major route for Ventura County's agricultural industry, Highway 126 was partially shut down on Tuesday after the overnight storm made many sections impassable.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers up and down the coast are flooded with frustration by the freeway closures. Ventura County residents are unable to commute to work to areas north of the county like Santa Barbara. Several who have been able to make it home safely have turned to staying in hotels. This comes as The post Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
COUNTY TO CONDUCT SEDIMENT DEPOSIT OPERATIONS AT GOLETA BEACH
Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will begin sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach. The sediment deposit will start as soon as Wednesday, January 11, and will continue as needed until facilities have been cleared. Operations will occur Monday through Friday Weekend work may be required to complete the process sooner and minimize beach closures.
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Aerial Footage of Montecito Storm Damage
I was able to capture some aerial footage of the flooding Tuesday morning from Coast Village Road. Find more photos/videos @stimsonphoto on Instagram.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
A second impulse of the storm extends concern of flooding and hazardous conditions into Tuesday
Scattered showers will approach the region in the morning, and taper through the day. The post A second impulse of the storm extends concern of flooding and hazardous conditions into Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed
A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
