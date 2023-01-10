Read full article on original website
kusi.com
Attorney Maria Severson: Why is SDG&E allowing skyrocketing prices?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According...
KPBS
Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair
Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
KPBS
San Diego companies receive aid to improve EV battery technology
Two San Diego based companies are getting the backing of the Department of Energy as they work to build better electric vehicle batteries. KPBS Environment reporter Erik Anderson says the local funding is part of a broader initiative to beef up the nation’s battery supply chain. Two San Diego...
Scammers targeting SDG&E customers already hit hard by rate hikes
SAN DIEGO — Scammers are taking advantage of SDG&E customers during a time when customers are facing high gas and electric bills. One scammer tried to convince an elderly woman she was eligible for a refund on her credit card. CBS 8 is Working For You to find out...
KPBS
California child care programs leave many families behind
As part of an effort to close a projected $22.5 billion deficit, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 budget plan would delay funding for 20,000 new child care slots. As parents of young children know, finding safe, affordable child care already feels like an impossible task. Staffing shortages, rising...
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
Supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community.
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
KPBS
The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas
The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista
North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
KPBS
A university in the South Bay?
Efforts are underway to bring a university presence to South County. In other news, history was made at the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, when Supervisor Nora Vargas became chair of the governing body. Plus, tell us your new year’s resolutions by leaving us a voicemail, with your name and what part of San Diego County you live in, at 619-452-0228.
IRS extends tax deadline for California storm victims
Due to the storms and a resulting federal emergency declaration, Southern California residents and business owners will have until May 15 to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday. The one-month filing grace period is being offered to residents in...
KPBS
San Diegans struggle with egg-stremely high egg prices
The price of a dozen jumbo eggs at Windmill Farms in Del Cerro today is $11.79. According to the Food Market Data company Urner Barry, as of Tuesday, Jan 10. the average price for eggs was $4.33 per dozen. Josh Aftreth is the dairy manager at Windmill Farms. “Eggs right...
KPBS
Gloria focuses on housing, homelessness in 2023 State of City Address
We speak with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the commitments he outlined in his 2023 State of The City Address. Then, this year’s flu season has so far been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you know had the flu. But is it as bad as we think? And, the Colorado River, a central source of water for much of the Western United States, is drying up. We hear about a new podcast from The Los Angeles Times documenting the history of the river and how so many people have come to rely on it. Then, portions of California are seeing record amounts of rainfall this winter with a lot of that water going straight down storm drains on a path to the Pacific Ocean. But some communities are capturing what they can and storing it in underground aquifers. Finally, the root causes of homelessness are often attributed to drug addiction, mental illness or poverty. But research points to housing affordability as the most significant factor that leads to homelessness.
kusi.com
Chef and restaurant owner Gaetano Cicciotti on unpopular proposal to ban gas stoves
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves amid rising concern about the health risks associated with indoor air pollution from the appliances, particularly among children, and many elected Democrats are in support of the proposal, despite having gas stoves in their own homes.
NBC San Diego
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
KPBS
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
KSLTV
Thousands urged to flee their homes in California as death toll in recent storms rises to 16
(CNN) — More rain is dropping across California on Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 16 dead in recent weeks. Roughly 34 million people...
eastcountymagazine.org
POPEYES COMING TO SANTEE THIS SUMMER
January 10, 2023 (Santee) – Here’s good news for those who’ve been traveling to Tierrasanta or beyond to get their Popeyes fix. The Louisiana chicken chain will open an outlet here this summer. Last month, the City Council approved the project for a nearly half-acre parcel at...
