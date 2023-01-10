Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Treating Crohn’s Disease: Israeli Study Finds Nutrition More Effective Than Steroids
A 15-year study by Israeli researchers found that nutrition is a more effective treatment for children with Crohn’s disease than the steroids commonly used. Crohn’s disease and the more severe ulcerative colitis cause inflammation of the tissues in the digestive tract. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, malnutrition, loss of appetite and bloody stools. It is characterized by periods of relaxation and periods of flare-ups which are traditionally managed by steroids and avoiding foods that can cause new outbursts.
Over-40s on antibiotics ‘nearly 50 per cent more likely to develop Crohn’s disease’
Frequent use of antibiotics could increase the likelihood of developing Crohn’s disease or colitis by nearly 50% amongst the over-40s, a new study has suggested.Researchers followed more than six million people in Denmark for more than 10 years and found that taking antibiotics was linked to an increase in risk of inflammatory bowel disease.The study suggested that the effects appear to be cumulative and an impact was seen in all age groups, but in particular for the over-40s.If you are between the ages of 40 and 60 and have taken antibiotics in the last five years then you are 48...
MedicalXpress
Frequent use of antibiotics may heighten inflammatory bowel disease risk in adults over 40
Frequent use of antibiotics may heighten the risk of inflammatory bowel disease—Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis—among adults over 40, suggests research published online in the journal Gut. The risk seems to be cumulative and greatest 1-2 years after use and for those antibiotics targeting gut infections, the findings...
Healthline
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD): Frequent Antibiotic Use May Increase Risk
In a new study, researchers say the frequent use of antibiotics can increase the risk of inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. They note that the risk is the highest 1 to 2 years after antibiotic use that targets gut infections. They add that the...
Phys.org
Two previously unknown bacterial species identified from patients with inflammatory bowel disease
Investigators at University Medical Center Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Yale University (USA) have isolated and characterized two new bacterial species from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The previously unknown bacterial species, which were named Allobaculum mucilyticum and Allobaculum fili, were isolated from the intestinal microbiota from two different patients and are the first members of the Allobaculum genus found in humans.
How To Quickly Relieve Diarrhea
Diarrhea is a condition involving watery or loose stool that, in its acute form, typically lasts between 1 and 2 days. Here is how you can relieve diarrhea.
msn.com
5 Stomach Conditions Tied to Alzheimer’s Disease
If you have any of five disorders of the gut, you may be at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study. Researchers at Edith Cowan University’s Centre for Precision Health in Perth, Australia, found that the genes of people who have both Alzheimer’s and one of those five gastrointestinal disorders share certain characteristics in common.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Identify Tiny Molecules That Could Reduce the Likelihood of Infants Developing Eczema, Asthma, and Food Allergies
It has long been believed that breastfed babies are less likely to suffer from allergic conditions, such as eczema and food allergies, compared to formula-fed babies, but the reason for this has not been fully understood. A recent study by Penn State College of Medicine has found that small molecules present in most human breast milk may help reduce the risk of infants developing allergic conditions like atopic dermatitis and food allergies.
MedicalXpress
Genetic variant linked with increased risk of anthracycline-related cardiomyopathy
About 60% of childhood cancer survivors have a history of anthracycline exposure, a chemotherapy that is used in the treatment of multiple childhood cancer types. Studies have shown a strong dose-dependent association with anthracycline exposure and cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. Cardiomyopathy can lead to heart failure.
Healthline
In the News: FDA Approves Extended-Release Antidepressant for Major Depressive Disorder
Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a mental health condition featuring persistent low mood, reduced pleasure capacity, and a lack of interest in enjoyable activities. Living with depression means more than feeling sad or disengaged. It can also mean:. poor concentration. changes in appetite. sleep problems. fatigue. low self-esteem or feelings...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
Healthline
Understanding the Symptoms of MIS-C
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that can develop after a COVID-19 infection. It causes inflammation in multiple organs and systems of the body. Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is rare. It’s an inflammatory condition that affects some children following a COVID-19 infection. There...
WTVW
Irritable bowel disease vs Irritable bowel syndrome
Mayo Clinic experts say that there are several differences between irritable bowel disease, known as IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, known as IBS. Irritable bowel disease is a group of autoimmune conditions – things like Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis. People with IBD are most often diagnosed between their...
hcplive.com
Gut Microbiota Forecasts Serological Response for COVID-19 Vaccines in IBD Patients
Gut microbiota diversity was lower in below average responders, while 39.5% of participants had a serological response below the geometric mean. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who are treated with anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) medications are at a risk of a lower serological response from COVID-19 vaccinations, largely because of a lack of diversity in the gut microbiota.
AHA News: Uric acid may raise risk for irregular heartbeat later in life
High levels of uric acid in midlife may significantly raise the risk for a serious type of irregular heartbeat in the decades that follow, even in people without traditional risk factors, new research shows.
Healthline
Crohn’s Disease and Granulomas: What You Should Know
Granulomas are white blood cell clusters that are sometimes found in people with Crohn’s disease. They can make a Crohn’s diagnosis more definitive. Treatments don’t necessarily change based on granulomas being present. Although. in the United States live with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes Crohn’s disease...
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
MedicalXpress
How gut bacteria evade the immune system
Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology Tübingen address the long-standing question of how benign gut microbes evade the immune system. In doing so, they also reshape our understanding of how immune receptors interact with the bacterial motility protein flagellin. The scientists identified a new type of flagellin...
