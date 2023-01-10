Nearly five out of 100 Americans 12 and older have hypothyroidism, though the disease is most common in women over the age of 60, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Hypothyroidism is an underactive thyroid gland, which means that the gland responsible for regulating metabolism doesn’t make enough thyroid hormones to keep the body running normally. In most patients, it is a permanent condition that requires lifelong treatment in the form of daily thyroid hormone replacement medication. ...

3 DAYS AGO