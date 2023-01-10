Read full article on original website
U.S. experts recommend weight-loss drugs for obese children
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on Monday recommended use of weight-loss drugs in children ages 12 years or older for treatment of obesity, which impacts about 14.4 million kids and adolescents in the United States and can lead to serious health complications.
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
Children with obesity should get proactive treatment: American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines
Children and adolescents should be proactively evaluated and treated for obesity, according to new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics around childhood obesity. The guidelines note that treatments, including medications and weight loss surgery, can be effective and can help reduce the risk of developing other health conditions. The...
Treatment for childhood obesity now include medication and surgery, new guideline reveals
Updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for the treatment of obesity advise the timely use of behavior therapy and changes in lifestyle and also state that surgery and drugs should be utilized for some children. The guidelines, which were published in Pediatrics on Monday, represent the first complete update to...
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
What are suitable blood sugar target ranges for people with type 2 diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a health condition that may cause a person’s blood sugar levels to become too high. It is important to monitor blood glucose and keep it within an appropriate range to help manage the condition. T2D occurs when a person’s body can no longer effectively...
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee may reduce risk following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Data from a recent study shows that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes among people with a prior history of gestational diabetes.
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
Maskless sleep apnea treatment options
Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops and starts during sleep. The main treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask. However, there are maskless options that people may use. Maskless treatments aim to reduce the occurrence of sleep apnea. These treatments include:. lifestyle changes and strategies. position...
Common hypothyroidism myths debunked
Nearly five out of 100 Americans 12 and older have hypothyroidism, though the disease is most common in women over the age of 60, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Hypothyroidism is an underactive thyroid gland, which means that the gland responsible for regulating metabolism doesn’t make enough thyroid hormones to keep the body running normally. In most patients, it is a permanent condition that requires lifelong treatment in the form of daily thyroid hormone replacement medication. ...
Group summarizes new guidelines for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease
The latest clinical practice guideline from the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) organization offers advice for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A synopsis published in Annals of Internal Medicine focuses on the key recommendations pertinent to the following issues: comprehensive care, glycemic monitoring and targets, lifestyle interventions, antihyperglycemic therapies, and educational and integrated care approaches to management.
Relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes
Diabetes and COVID-19 may have a bidirectional relationship, meaning they may affect each other. People with diabetes, especially unmanaged diabetes, have a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Also, COVID-19 may increase the risk of new or worsening diabetes. Diabetes. the immune system. People with any type of diabetes may be...
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Symptoms in Late Reproductive Years Similar to Menopause
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Late reproductive-stage women experience multiple symptoms often associated with menopause, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Menopause. Yamnia I. Cortés, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared...
How common is osteoporosis?
Data from 2017–2018 shows that osteoporosis is common. In adults aged 50 years and over, 12.6% had osteoporosis of the hip, spine, or both. Among females, the prevalence was 19.6%, compared with 4.4% of males. These figures come from the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Osteoporosis is...
A Diet High in Fast Food Raises Liver Disease Risk, Study Finds
Health experts already know that fast food can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease. Now research has found that regular consumption of fast-food burgers, fries, pizza, and the like may also contribute to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition in which fat builds up in the liver.
