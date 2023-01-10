Read full article on original website
DOJ survey finds vast majority have positive interactions with cops, contradicts defund the police 'narrative'
A Justice Department report found most people who interacted with police in 2020 had a positive experience, which a police advocate says contradicts the anti-law enforcement narrative.
Did a housing algorithm discriminate? Justice dept. weighs in on Boston case
A pair of Black women who claim they were unfairly denied housing in Massachusetts due to an algorithm used to screen prospective tenants are engaged in a lawsuit challenging both the company responsible for the formula and what they deemed a “discriminatory” practice that keeps Black and Hispanic applicants from securing homes.
Banks reintroduces bill to codify qualified immunity police protections into law
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., reintroduced the Qualified Immunity Act to codify protections for police while performing their duties in federal law as the 118th Congress kicks off.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Federal judge rules West Virginia law restricting transgender athletes is constitutional
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that a West Virginia law prohibiting transgender female athletes from playing on women’s sports teams in public middle schools, high schools and universities is constitutional. Southern District of West Virginia Judge Joseph R. Goodwin upheld H.B. 3293, also referred to as the “Save Women’s Sports Bill,” finding that the state…
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Bennington lawmaker to propose closing clergy loophole in mandated reporting law
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Child abuse isn’t always easy to catch, but mandated reporters have the job of keeping a watchful eye. Senator Dick Sears of Bennington says he was shocked to learn Vermont is one of 33 states that still allows a loophole for members of the church. “I don’t want to interfere with […]
Could federal transgender bathroom ruling also affect women’s and girls’ sports?
TALLAHASSEE — As it upheld a St. Johns County School Board policy preventing a transgender male student from using boys’ bathrooms, a federal appeals court Friday indicated that similar reasoning could apply to disputes about banning transgender females from playing on women’s and girls’ sports teams.
Upworthy
The Pump Act is now law and protects parents nursing children at their workplace
A change has come for pregnant workers and new mothers with the The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act) being signed into law. "Pregnancy should never be a barrier for women who want to stay in the workplace," Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., one of the leaders behind the proposal, previously said in a statement according to CNBC. "This legislation would provide commonsense protections for pregnant workers, like extra bathroom breaks or a stool for workers who stand, so they can continue working while not putting extra strain on their pregnancies," Casey said.
Employer-sponsored health insurance is not adequately covering all health services for many: report
A new report in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that many Americans, especially women, have trouble paying for required health care services, even with insurance through work.
Congress must act to overhaul healthcare, minimum wage and education for US families | Bernie Sanders
Americans are united on some of the most important issues facing our country and they want government to address these challenges
Lost in space: Backdoor climate regulation of federal contractors violates statutory limits
The Department of Defense, NASA and the GSA should leave the environmental regulating to the environmental agencies.
Dozens of new state bills show "startling evolution" of anti-trans legislation
Demonstrators carry signs in support of trans-children and gender affirmation treatments during a rally outside of Boston Childrens Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 18, 2022. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel...
healthcaredive.com
Doctors no longer bound by noncompetes under FTC’s proposed ban
The Federal Trade Commission’s proposed ban on noncompete clauses in employment contracts is poised to dramatically alter the healthcare sector, which frequently relies on restrictive covenants to retain physicians and the patients they treat. The FTC’s sweeping proposal would free physicians to work for a competitor, undermining the status...
KUTV
Parental rights top state agendas as legislative sessions get underway
WASHINGTON (CITC) — From transparency to greater influence over where their children learn, parents are taking center stage as lawmakers file new bills across the United States. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seemingly set the tone for advocating for parents when he signed the state's Parental Rights in Education law...
In Child Welfare Cases, Most of Your Constitutional Rights Don’t Apply
The child welfare system rarely offers the same rights as the criminal justice system, leaving many families facing permanent separation without due process protections.
