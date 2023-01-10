Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Symptoms and the Relationships Between Them
Salient links between symptoms may provide insights into underlying pathology. What constitutes a single mental health symptom is an important question with diagnostic and therapeutic implications. When interpreting data on the relationship between symptoms, one needs to distinguish between salient links and expected links. Most of us are familiar with...
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
PsyPost
Massive review study suggests psychological trauma nearly triples a person’s risk of mental disorder
A systematic review of 14 meta-analyses found strong evidence that psychological trauma increases one’s risk of mental disorder by nearly three-fold. The findings were published in the European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience. Psychological trauma is when a harmful event provokes long-term negative consequences on a person’s mental,...
wdfxfox34.com
The Meaning of Mental Health – What You Need to Know to Improve Yours
Originally Posted On: https://loreoflife.com/the-meaning-of-mental-health/. Mental health has often been spoken about in hushed tones or, even worse, not at all. It has been considered a ‘taboo’ subject, where people were afraid to ask questions or didn’t know how to talk about it. This mysteriousness is unfortunate because everyone needs mental health support at some point in their life. The secrecy and stigma around these topics often prevent people from seeking this support.
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
Doctors Say Depression During the Winter Holidays May Be Diagnosed and Treated as “Seasonal Affective Disorder”
Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
Healthline
What Is Paradoxical Insomnia?
Your partner says that you sleep soundly, but you feel like you’re awake for the entire night. Could it be paradoxical insomnia?. If you’ve ever been tired but unable to fall asleep, then you’re probably familiar with insomnia. But paradoxical insomnia is something different. Also called subjective...
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a developmental disability?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recognizes ADHD as a developmental disability. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , developmental disabilities are conditions that affect learning, language, physical, or behavioral areas. Common symptoms of ADHD. under these areas, such as...
Not just hot flushes: how menopause can destroy mental health
At her lowest point, Karen Arthur came within a hair’s breadth of killing herself. Having been signed off from her teaching job with anxiety, which she had not then connected with going through the menopause, the 51-year-old had booked a few days away from home to try to clear her head. A long walk in the country brought her to a spot notorious for suicide attempts.
Medical News Today
Is there a cure for schizophrenia?
Schizophrenia is a mental health condition that can cause symptoms such as psychosis, delusions, behavioral changes, and difficulty with social interactions. There is currently no cure, but treatments can effectively manage symptoms. Therapies and effective care options can help people with schizophrenia lead healthy, fulfilling lives. Treatments generally include talk...
A scientist quit Stanford to chase a new way to treat depression. He just shared an early sign that his approach could work.
Alto Neuroscience said that its treatment, called ALTO-100, showed some promising signals in an open-label midstage trial.
Can You Be Treated For Hypochondria?
Individuals with hypochondria fear illness to an extreme degree, believing wholeheartedly they are sick when they aren't. But can hypochondria be treated?
Kristen Bell Says Mental Health Care 'Is Not One-Size-Fits-All': 'The Tools Are Out There'
The actress opens up to PEOPLE about becoming the first mental health ambassador for telehealth company Hers Kristen Bell is continuing to be an advocate for mental health care. The Good Place alum hasn't been shy when discussing her own mental health struggles publicly, but admits there was a time when she was keeping her battle private. "The thing that is of the highest priority to me is sharing my personal journey. Because it provides a little bit of authenticity to who I am," the actress, 42, tells PEOPLE...
Meditation and mindfulness offer an abundance of health benefits and may be as effective as medication for treating certain conditions
Mindfulness, one of the most common forms of meditation, is a skill that must be cultivated and practiced. With some training and discipline, it can help anyone live more fully in the moment.
What we keep getting wrong about homelessness and mental illness in the US
I scroll through the psychiatry consult list and add Mr C to my list of patients to see. He was transferred from a jail in another county to the jail where I work, where he has never been before, and I’ve been asked to see him for a psychiatric assessment.
findingfarina.com
How is Bipolar Disorder Treated
Do you know someone dealing with the effects of bipolar disorder? Or perhaps you suffer from this mental health condition and are looking for ways to cope. Bipolar disorder is a severe mental illness that can be both disruptive and distressing, but there is hope; many effective treatments like mental health Los Angeles are available today to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.
KXLY
Experiencing Racism Tied to Doubled Odds of Depression During Pregnancy
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Women who have been upset due to experiencing racism in the year prior to delivery have significantly higher odds of depression during pregnancy, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Journal of Advanced Nursing. Kelly M. Bower, Ph.D., M.P.H.,...
Comments / 0