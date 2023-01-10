Doctors and mental health professionals say SAD is a common form of depression, but often under-looked as a diagnosis. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from, or believes they suffer from, disorders of any type related to the topic of this article to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to organizations and media outlets, including MayoClinic.org, Google.com, and the National Institute of Mental Health.

21 DAYS AGO