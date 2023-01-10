Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
Bakersfield Now
NB I-5 near Templin Hwy. reduced to one lane for emergency work following mudslide
Santa Clarita, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Travelers from the Los Angeles area heading to Bakersfield Friday night can expect some delays while Caltrans crews plan for emergency work. Caltrans District 7 said northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic will be reduced to only one lane on Friday, January 13 from 7...
KCFD encourages residents to be prepared for coming weather
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch, which is expected to bring "excessive rainfall" starting Saturday morning.
KCSO Search and Rescue joins search for 5-year-old swept away in flood
Volunteers from the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Search and Rescue team are joining the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters near Paso Robles.
Here’s what to do if your car gets caught in floodwaters
Cal Fire responded to three swift-water incidents in Monday’s storm
thesungazette.com
Rain plunges county into state of emergency
TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
2 arrested on suspicion of DUI, 9 vehicles impounded in Friday night checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and nine vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday in southwest Bakersfield, police said. Bakersfield police officers set up the checkpoint Friday in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. According to a release from the […]
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Kern County search and rescue volunteers join search for missing 5-year-old swept away by storm waters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers joined the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles. KCSO said six volunteers with the search and rescue unit joined other agencies in the search for Kyle Doan, 5. A group of about 200 […]
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
1 person killed in head-on crash with semi truck near Arvin: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi truck Thursday evening east of Arvin, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 223 just east Towerline Road. According to CHP, the driver of a 2018 Mazda that was traveling westbound […]
Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
1 dead, 1 injured following accident in Southeast Bakersfield
A fatal accident occurred between two vehicles in Southeast Bakersfield. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the accident happened near the 2500 block of South Mount Vernon Avenue.
Hwy 178 closed due to rock slides, damaged road
With all the rainfall, emergency officials have been keeping their eyes on the Kern River Canyon, as all that water has caused big problems in the past for drivers along Highway 178.
Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
Bakersfield Now
New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
Comments / 0