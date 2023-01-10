ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

KGET

Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Rain plunges county into state of emergency

TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 person killed in head-on crash with semi truck near Arvin: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed in a head-on crash involving a semi truck Thursday evening east of Arvin, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 223 just east Towerline Road. According to CHP, the driver of a 2018 Mazda that was traveling westbound […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Driver killed in Highway 223 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man killed Thursday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 223 has been identified. Diego Armando Ramirez, 27, died at the scene, according to a coroner’s release. The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. east of Rockpile Road. The CHP says Ramirez, traveling west, made an unsafe […]
ARVIN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County ahead of forecast storms

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuation warnings have been issued in areas of eastern Tulare County due to numerous rockslides and washouts along Highway 190, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Warnings have been issued for residents in the communities of Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa. According to the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man killed in Wible Road shooting, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Friday night following a shooting on Wible Road, according to Bakersfield police. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wible Road. One man was found at the scene with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigating after a man was found at HWY 99

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is asking the community for help to resolve an incident that occurred on Wednesday night. Police say on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., the communications department received a call reporting a person laying on the roadway in the area of Bardsley Ave and Highway 99. Officers say they […]
TULARE, CA
Bakersfield Now

New video shows moments after deputy is shot in head in Rosamond

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a deputy-involved shooting showing the moments after a deputy was shot in the head. KCSO said on the morning of December 2, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to multiple reports of a man trying to break into cars and setting off alarms at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 2421 Sierra Highway in Rosamond.
ROSAMOND, CA

