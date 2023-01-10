WHREA President Addresses Watchung Hills Board of Education on Contract Negotiations

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills Regional Education Association President Greg O’Reilly spoke at the last meeting of the Watchung Hills Board of Education regarding contract negotiations and the filing of an Unfair Labor Practice. Audio was difficult to hear on the recorded meeting. TAPinto recorded his remarks HERE

Greg O’Reilly said:

The faculty & staff care a great deal about the students of this school and the community that raised them. Many of us dedicated our lives towards their education and success in the future. Every year our faculty and staff sacrifice their time, energy, and personal resources towards making this school one of the best high schools in the state. We know that we make a positive difference in the lives of our students every day.

Throughout the COVID-19 Crisis, as essential workers it fell on our shoulders to figure out how to make virtual learning work. It was because of the sacrifices of the faculty & staff that Watchung Hills was able to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year. Our Health and Building & Grounds Departments were inundated with more work and demanding hours than they’ve ever seen at Watchung Hills. Our counselors worked tirelessly to support students’ mindfulness in the wake of the emotional toll of the Pandemic. The faculty & staff sacrificed throughout that year often without adequate training and with incomplete guidance—many felt vulnerable in the classroom and left behind by the leadership of the District.

Negotiations for a new contract began over a year ago, but were stymied by the Board of Education's unprecedented action in filing an Unfair Labor Practice against the WHREA. The Board filed this ULP one year ago because the WHREA negotiates with our bargaining council in negotiations meetings. This allows each Association member to understand the different proposals on the table and have input in negotiations meetings that will determine their working conditions. During the 2019 negotiations, the Board negotiated with our bargaining council in the room, our members were respectful and silent. Their contributions came in the form of written notes and independent caucusing which was invaluable to the process—in fact, negotiating with our bargaining council resulted in the fastest resolution to the negotiations process in our district.

The Board claims that our bargaining council is about intimidating Board members. It is upsetting to think that the Board members consider the teachers, aides, counselors, and staff of our school as intimidating. Our primary concern is ensuring that every voice is heard and accounted for when negotiating the working conditions of the district. We offered a wide array of compromises to the bargaining council in order to accommodate the Board. We offered putting a cap on the number of members in the Bargaining Council; what meetings they could attend; whether they were in the negotiations room or attending virtually. At every compromise the WHREA offered, the Board said no.

Actions speak louder than words; while the WHREA offered compromise, the Board filed an Unfair Labor Practice effectively shutting down negotiations. Without a new contract in September, the faculty & staff have had their salaries frozen at the previous contract’s levels. This was made all the more painful by record-breaking inflation not seen in over 40 years.

The WHREA asked the Board for relief for the faculty & staff by initiating a practice known as Dynamic Status Quo. This would allow the faculty & staff’s salaries to move to the next level according to the last contract. This would represent an act of good faith by the District in solidarity with the faculty & staff with such high inflation while we wait for the Board’s ULP to be resolved. The Board refused.

We started this academic year with the morale of our faculty and staff at an all-time low point in the 14 years I’ve been working here. It breaks my heart to see many colleagues and friends speak about being burnt-out by the ever-increasing workload; thinking about retirement way earlier than they planned; realizing the disappointment that the Board does not value their work.

We know that the parents of this community value the important work that the faculty & staff do at Watchung Hills. We know that the parents value transparency and that every voice matters. We know that the parents wish for the Board to negotiate with the WHREA. The WHREA has the right to select who can serve on our negotiations team. At a time when the education profession needs all stakeholders to work together more than ever, we continue to remain steadfast in our desire to resolve the contract negotiations with the Board, but we will not compromise our rights under law to do it.

In addition, O'Reilly said, “The WHREA always welcomes the input and support of the families of our learning community. It is through transparency and open communication that we are able to contribute towards helping to maintain and improve our school district. We welcome all members of the community to visit our website at https://www.whreanj.org/"



